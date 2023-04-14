hot McFarland boys golf 18th at the Monona Grove Invite By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Apr 14, 2023 Apr 14, 2023 Updated 26 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The McFarland boys golf team placed 18th out of 24 teams at the Monona Grove Invitational on Thursday, April 13 at The Oaks Golf Course in Cottage Grove. High turnout giving McFarland boys golf many options to choose from for a lineup Buy Now Sophomore Rowan Lehnherr hits a chip shot towards the flag on Thursday, April 13 at the Monona Grove Invitational. Calahan Steed Junior Alexander Hawkins led the Spartans with an 83. Freshman Addison Pennekamp carded an 87, sophomore Tate Eccles shot an 88 and freshman Easton Padgett scored a 97. Get involved in McFarland's Community Service Day on Saturday, April 22Sophomore Rowan Lehnherr earned a 104 which was not used in the team tally. The Spartans shot a team score of 355. McFarland track and field wins 16 events in McFarland Tri Buy Now Junior Alexander Hawkins hits a tee shot at the Monona Grove Invitational on Thursday, April 13. Calahan Steed McFarland baseball rallies for five runs in the fifth to beat ClintonJanesville Craig won the event with a score of 299. Xander Wuetrich of Milton earned medalist honors with a score of 70. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mcfarland Boys Golf csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now McFarland track and field wins 16 events in McFarland Tri McFarland softball scores late run to get past Monona Grove softball Teagan Mallegni commits to Iowa McFarland boys golf 10th at Stoughton Andrew Kelley third in the 60-meter dash, Spencer Alf ninth in the 1600; McFarland track and field competes at State Indoor Championships Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!