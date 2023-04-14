The McFarland boys golf team placed 18th out of 24 teams at the Monona Grove Invitational on Thursday, April 13 at The Oaks Golf Course in Cottage Grove.

High turnout giving McFarland boys golf many options to choose from for a lineup
Rowan Lehnherr
Buy Now

Sophomore Rowan Lehnherr hits a chip shot towards the flag on Thursday, April 13 at the Monona Grove Invitational. 

Junior Alexander Hawkins led the Spartans with an 83. Freshman Addison Pennekamp carded an 87, sophomore Tate Eccles shot an 88 and freshman Easton Padgett scored a 97.

Get involved in McFarland's Community Service Day on Saturday, April 22
McFarland track and field wins 16 events in McFarland Tri
Alexander Hawkins
Buy Now

Junior Alexander Hawkins hits a tee shot at the Monona Grove Invitational on Thursday, April 13. 
McFarland baseball rallies for five runs in the fifth to beat Clinton

Tags