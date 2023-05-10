hot McFarland boys golf fourth at Prairie Woods By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email May 10, 2023 51 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The McFarland boys golf team shot its lowest score of the season with a 172 in a fourth-place finish at the Rock Valley Conference Mini-Meet held at the Prairie Woods Golf Course on Tuesday, May 9. High turnout giving McFarland boys golf many options to choose from for a lineup Buy Now Sophomore Tate Eccles scored seventh on Tuesday, May 9 with a 40 at the Rock Valley Conference mini-meet. Calahan Steed Sophomore Tate Eccles cracked the top 10 with a seventh-place finish, scoring a 40. Freshman Addison Pennekamp tied for 12th with a 43 and sophomore Rowan Lehnherr tied for 17th with a 44. Dadon Gillen drives in four, McFarland baseball gets eighth-straight conference win with a victory against Edgerton Buy Now Freshman Easton Padgett hits a chip shot at the Rock Valley Conference mini-meet at the Prairie Woods Golf Course on Tuesday, May 9. Padgett tied for 19th with a 45. Calahan Steed Junior Brody Pagels and freshman Easton Padgett both tied for 19th with a 45. One of the 45’s was not used in the team tally. Brooke Punzel records two RBIs, Brynne Bieri strikes out 15 in a McFarland softball win against ClintonEvansville won the event with a score of 161. Cameron Lee of Edgerton earned medalist honors with a 34. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mcfarland Boys Golf csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now In McFarland, first Pride Festival planned for June 25 Keeping the history of a village and a family McFarland track: 4x100 relay boys team breaks 37-year old school record at Fort Atkinson McFarland School Board to create committee for renaming CEPS McFarland Village Board approves filling Public Safety Center sinkhole Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!