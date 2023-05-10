The McFarland boys golf team shot its lowest score of the season with a 172 in a fourth-place finish at the Rock Valley Conference Mini-Meet held at the Prairie Woods Golf Course on Tuesday, May 9.

Tate Eccles
Sophomore Tate Eccles scored seventh on Tuesday, May 9 with a 40 at the Rock Valley Conference mini-meet. 

Sophomore Tate Eccles cracked the top 10 with a seventh-place finish, scoring a 40. Freshman Addison Pennekamp tied for 12th with a 43 and sophomore Rowan Lehnherr tied for 17th with a 44.

Easton Padgett
Freshman Easton Padgett hits a chip shot at the Rock Valley Conference mini-meet at the Prairie Woods Golf Course on Tuesday, May 9. Padgett tied for 19th with a 45. 
