The McFarland boys golf team shot a score of 385 to finish ninth at the Evansville Golf Course on Friday, April 28.

Ryan Ertel

Ryan Ertel knocks in a putt at the Evansville Golf Course on Friday, April 28. 
Stella Blau scores twice; McFarland girls soccer shuts out East Troy

Junior Brody Pagels led the Spartans with a score of 92. Sophomore Tate Eccles carded a 94, junior Ryan Ertel finished with a 99 and freshman Easton Padgett scored a 100.

Ella Wepking hits two home runs; Brynne Bieri records 15 strikeouts in a McFarland softball win over Whitewater
Two McFarland middle school teams advance to Mega Math Meet

Tags