The McFarland boys golf team shot a score of 385 to finish ninth at the Evansville Golf Course on Friday, April 28.

Junior Brody Pagels led the Spartans with a score of 92. Sophomore Tate Eccles carded a 94, junior Ryan Ertel finished with a 99 and freshman Easton Padgett scored a 100.

Sophomore Rowan Lehnherr shot a 102, which was not used in the team tally. Edgerton won the event with a score of 327.