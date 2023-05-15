hot McFarland boys golf takes third at Monroe; shoots new season low score By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email May 15, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The McFarland boys golf team shot its lowest score of the season, besting their previous mark of 172, by shooting a 165 at the Monroe Golf Club on Monday, May 15 in a Rock Valley Conference Mini-Meet. McFarland boys golf fourth at Prairie WoodsThe Spartans finished in third, three strokes behind Turner for second and 18 strokes back of first-place Edgerton. Sophomore Rowan Lehnherr tied for sixth overall with a 39. McFarland girls golf finished third at JeffersonFreshman Addison Pennekamp tied for 10th with a score of 40. Juniors Brody Pagels and Ryan Ertel each carded a 43, while sophomore Tate Eccles scored a 44, which was not used in the team tally. McFarland girls soccer wins Rock Valley Conference Tournament; loses non-conference match to VeronaCaleb Kern of Edgerton earned medalist honors with a 35. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mcfarland Boys Golf csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now McFarland track and field sets three new conference records as boys and girls both take first at RVC championships Dadon Gillen drives in four, McFarland baseball gets eighth-straight conference win with a victory against Edgerton In McFarland, first Pride Festival planned for June 25 McFarland boys golf fourth at Prairie Woods Brooke Punzel records two RBIs, Brynne Bieri strikes out 15 in a McFarland softball win against Clinton Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!