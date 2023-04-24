The McFarland boys golf team finished tied for third with East Troy with 192 points at the Big Foot Country Club on Monday, April 24.

Sophomore Tate Eccles led the Spartans with a 44. Freshman Easton Padgett carded a 48, freshman Addison Pennekamp shot a 49 and sophomore Rowan Lehnherr scored a 51.

