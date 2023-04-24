hot MCFARLAND BOYS GOLF McFarland boys golf ties for third at Rock Valley Conference meet in Big Foot By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Apr 24, 2023 40 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The McFarland boys golf team finished tied for third with East Troy with 192 points at the Big Foot Country Club on Monday, April 24. McFarland boys golf 10th at StoughtonSophomore Tate Eccles led the Spartans with a 44. Freshman Easton Padgett carded a 48, freshman Addison Pennekamp shot a 49 and sophomore Rowan Lehnherr scored a 51. McFarland boys golf 18th at the Monona Grove InviteJunior Alexander Hawkins earned a 54, which was not used in the team tally. Edgerton won the event with a score of 161. High turnout giving McFarland boys golf many options to choose from for a lineup Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mcfarland Boys Golf csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Chasing Sunsets: a McFarland photographer captures the village in a golden light McFarland girls soccer and Monona Grove girls soccer fight to a 2-2 draw Julia Ackley and Rachel Kuehl set new school records; McFarland boys track and field second, girls fifth at Spartan Invite Rachel Kuehl wins four events, McFarland track and field wins 19 events at McFarland Tri Adam Stephany hits walk-off single to give McFarland baseball the win over Evansville Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!