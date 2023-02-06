hot MCFARLAND BOYS HOCKEY McFarland boys hockey defeated by Beaver Dam By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Feb 6, 2023 29 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Senior forward Payton Hauge scored the lone goal in a McFarland boys hockey 5-1 loss to Beaver Dam on Friday, Feb. 3 at the McFarland Community Ice Arena. Mason Pommerening scores four goals in a McFarland boys hockey victory over StoughtonHauge scored on a power play off an assist from sophomore forward Ty Paulios in the second period. McFarland junior goalie Raymond Wheaten recorded 41 saves in the loss. Mason Pommerening and Caleb DeChambeau scores twice in a McFarland boys hockey win over BarabooBradyn Strachota, Jacob Lont, Aiden Root, Alex Woods and Evan Burchardt scored for the Golden Beavers. Teagan Mallegni scores 28; McFarland girls basketball wins against EdgewoodMcFarland (10-12 overall, 6-6 conference) is in fourth place in the Badger-East Conference. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mcfarland Boys Hockey csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Brynne Bieri, Rowan Wagner, Cooper Kennedy, Dadon Gillen, Kyle Kussow, Keats Dyslin and Paul Morris sign letters of intent to play college sports Herald Ind. Senior News Feb. 2 - Feb. 8 McFarland girls basketball rolls past Evansville McFarland boys basketball defeated by Evansville McFarland boys basketball blows out Edgewood, have won nine straight contests Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Madison Newspapers Bulletin