Senior forward Payton Hauge scored the lone goal in a McFarland boys hockey 5-1 loss to Beaver Dam on Friday, Feb. 3 at the McFarland Community Ice Arena.

Hauge scored on a power play off an assist from sophomore forward Ty Paulios in the second period. McFarland junior goalie Raymond Wheaten recorded 41 saves in the loss.

