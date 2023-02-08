Senior forward Payton Hauge scored a goal and recorded an assist in a McFarland boys hockey 4-2 loss to the Oregon Panthers in non-conference action on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at Oregon Ice Arena.

Hauge scored unassisted in the first period for the Spartans. In the third period, Hauge assisted junior forward Mason Pommerening, who scored on a power play for the second McFarland goal.

