hot McFarland boys hockey defeated by Oregon By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com Feb 8, 2023

Senior forward Payton Hauge scored a goal and recorded an assist in a McFarland boys hockey 4-2 loss to the Oregon Panthers in non-conference action on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at Oregon Ice Arena.

Hauge scored unassisted in the first period for the Spartans. In the third period, Hauge assisted junior forward Mason Pommerening, who scored on a power play for the second McFarland goal.

McFarland junior goalie Raymond Wheaten recorded 45 saves for the Spartans.

Oregon scored three goals in the first period and added another one in the second. Owen Benjamin, Ty Zurawik, Mason Anderson and Edgar Nieto scored for the Panthers.

The Panthers (12-11 overall, 5-5 conference) will face the Spartans (10-13, 6-6) in the first round of the playoffs. The time and date is still to be determined.