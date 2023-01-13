The Waunakee Warriors scored four goals in the third period, getting past the McFarland boys hockey team in a 6-1 win at McFarland Community Ice Arena on Thursday, Jan. 12.

Two males arrested in joint stolen vehicle investigation

Sophomore forward Ty Paulios scored the lone goal for McFarland in the first period on a power play, assisted by sophomore defenseman Nolan Sturmer.

Ty Paulios scores lone goal in a McFarland boys hockey loss to Muskego
Schmidt, Emerich renew partnership on the ice for Waunakee boys' hockey

Tags