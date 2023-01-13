hot McFarland boys hockey defeated by Waunakee By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Jan 13, 2023 42 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Waunakee Warriors scored four goals in the third period, getting past the McFarland boys hockey team in a 6-1 win at McFarland Community Ice Arena on Thursday, Jan. 12. Two males arrested in joint stolen vehicle investigationSophomore forward Ty Paulios scored the lone goal for McFarland in the first period on a power play, assisted by sophomore defenseman Nolan Sturmer. Ty Paulios scores lone goal in a McFarland boys hockey loss to MuskegoFor Waunakee, Tate Schmidt and Michael Gruetzmacher scored twice, while David Emerich and Charlie Kossen scored a goal. Schmidt, Emerich renew partnership on the ice for Waunakee boys' hockeyJunior goalie Raymond Wheaten recorded 34 saves.McFarland is 6-9 overall and fourth (4-4) in the Badger-East Conference. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mcfarland Boys Hockey csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now McFarland Trustee Mike Flaherty kicked from committees for series of contacts with colleagues McFarland girls basketball cruises to a win against East Troy McFarland dance team performs at Citrus Bowl, continuing strong year McFarland boys hockey gets back on track with win against DeForest Paulson Road to become throughway in McFarland as reconstruction plans approved Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!