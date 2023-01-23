The McFarland boys hockey team lost 4-3 to Waupun on Saturday, Jan. 21 at Waupun Ice Arena.

Senior forward Paul Morris scored a goal in the first period for the Spartans. In the second period, sophomore forward Liam Reagan scored off assists from sophomore defenseman Nolan Sturmer and sophomore forward Ty Paulios.

