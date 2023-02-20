The McFarland boys hockey team had its season come to a close in a 2-0 playoff loss to Oregon on Friday, Feb. 17 at Oregon Ice Arena.

After a scoreless first period, Oregon scored in the second period off a goal from Andrew Jicha and Easton Lindert scored on a power play in the third period to give Oregon the 2-0 win.

