hot MCFARLAND BOYS HOCKEY McFarland boys hockey eliminated from playoffs with loss to Oregon By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Feb 20, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The McFarland boys hockey team had its season come to a close in a 2-0 playoff loss to Oregon on Friday, Feb. 17 at Oregon Ice Arena. Mason Pommerening scores four goals in a McFarland boys hockey victory over StoughtonAfter a scoreless first period, Oregon scored in the second period off a goal from Andrew Jicha and Easton Lindert scored on a power play in the third period to give Oregon the 2-0 win. Last event win gives McFarland boys swim First Runner-Up Trophy in Division 2; Spartans win three eventsIn net for McFarland, junior goalie Raymond Wheaten recorded 24 saves for a 92% save rate. The Spartans finish the year with a record of 10-15.The seniors who will graduate from the roster are Cole Edwards, Gavin Schulz, Kaeden Blair, Aidan Mattmann, Payton Hauge, Tegan O’Brien, Kai Swanson, Paul Morris and Caleb DeChambeau. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mcfarland Boys Hockey csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Last event win gives McFarland boys swim First Runner-Up Trophy in Division 2; Spartans win three events Debates, conflicts over McFarland’s DEI initiative go back to 2021 DEI debates continue in McFarland as department heads give input McFarland girls basketball wins 10th straight game with win over Big Foot on senior night Seniors shine in McFarland boys basketball win over Big Foot Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!