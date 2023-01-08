After DeForest tied the game in the second period, senior forward Paul Morris scored off an assist from sophomore defenseman Aaron Nale. Senior forward Kaeden Blair also scored for McFarland in the second period, assisted by Hauge and Pommerening.
In the third period, sophomore defenseman Nolan Sturmer scored off assists from Hauge and Pommerening. Freshman Callen Haas scored for the Spartans, assisted by O’Brien and Ty Paulios. Pommerening scored the sixth goal for McFarland, assisted by Hauge and junior defenseman Sean Pritchard.
Freshman goalie Steve Hoang recorded 14 saves in the win. McFarland is 6-8 overall and are 4-3 in the Badger-East Conference, sitting in fourth place.
Oregon 6, McFarland 2
Trailing 2-1 against Oregon entering the third period, the McFarland boys hockey team allowed four goals as the Panthers pulled away with a 6-2 victory on Thursday, Jan. 5 at McFarland Ice Arena.
Andrew Jicha scored for the Panthers in the first period before senior forward Payton Hauge tied the game with a goal on a power play, assisted by sophomore defenseman Nolan Sturmer and senior defenseman Tegan O’Brien.
Mason Anderson gave the Panthers a 2-1 lead with a goal in the second period. In the third period, Simon Dosher, Jicha and Jacob Cameron all scored for Oregon, extending the lead to 5-1.
Senior forward Paul Morris scored for McFarland, assisted by O’Brien. James Shervan scored the sixth goal for Oregon.
Junior goalie Raymond Wheaten recorded 34 saves.
Beaver Dam 6, McFarland 3
Beaver Dam scored four goals in the first period as the McFarland boys hockey team fell 6-3 at the Beaver Dam Family Center Ice Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Junior forward Mason Pommerening scored twice for the Spartans. Pommerening scored on a power play in the second period, assisted by senior defenseman Tegan O’Brien and junior forward Caleb DeChambeau. Pommerening also scored another goal in the second period, assisted by senior forward Payton Hauge.
Sophomore forward Ty Paulios scored the other McFarland goal, assisted by junior forward Drew Snyder on a power play in the third period.
For Beaver Dam, Evan Burchardt scored twice, while Boston Damon, Bradyn Strachota, Alex Woods and Mason Poznanski added a goal for the Golden Beavers.
Junior goalie Raymond Wheaten recorded 22 saves in the loss.