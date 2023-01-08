Scoring five unanswered goals, the McFarland boys hockey team coasted to a 6-1 win over the DeForest Co-Op on Friday, Jan. 6 at the Ice Pond in Waunakee.

Mason Pommerening scores a hat trick; McFarland boys hockey rolls past DeForest

Senior forward Payton Hauge scored off a power play in the first period, assisted by junior forward Mason Pommerening and senior defenseman Tegan O’Brien.

