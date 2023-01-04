The McFarland boys swim team won all 11 events in a triangular meet against Edgewood and Mount Horeb on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at McFarland High School.
The 200-yard medley relay team of Nicholas Furst, Preston Nygaard, Patrick Zabawa-Lodholz and Elias Landolt took first place at one minute and 47.15 seconds. Zabawa-Lodholz finished first in the 50-yard freestyle at 22.73 seconds with Landolt (25.09) in second.
Lyon Hall won the 200-yard freestyle at 1:48.54 with Gavinn Vega (1:57.85) in second place. Shane TeBeest swam first in the 200-yard individual medley at 2:02.93, while Luke Morrison (2:08.17) finished second.
Nygaard (58.52 seconds) scored first in the 100-yard butterfly with Nathan Dant (1:07.13) and Spencer Phillips (1:07.32) in second and third respectively. Zabawa-Lodholz won the 100-yard freestyle at 51.62 seconds, while Landolt (53.59) took second.
Vega won the 500-yard freestyle at 5:23.68. The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Hall, Morrison, Zabawa-Lodholz and TeBeest finished in first at 1:32.44. Hall scored first in the 100-yard backstroke at 56.31 seconds and Furst (59.61) finished second.
TeBeest (1:06.36) edged out Nygaard (1:06.81) in the 100-yard breaststroke. The 400-yard freestyle of Landolt, Morrison, Hall and Luke Rudie took first at 3:38.65.