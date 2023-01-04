The McFarland boys swim team won all 11 events in a triangular meet against Edgewood and Mount Horeb on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at McFarland High School.

Gavinn Vega
Gavinn Vega swims the 500-yard freestyle on Tuesday, Jan. 3. 

The 200-yard medley relay team of Nicholas Furst, Preston Nygaard, Patrick Zabawa-Lodholz and Elias Landolt took first place at one minute and 47.15 seconds. Zabawa-Lodholz finished first in the 50-yard freestyle at 22.73 seconds with Landolt (25.09) in second.

Spencer Phillips
Spencer Phillips swims the 100-yard butterfly on Tuesday, Jan. 3. 
Preston Nygaard
Preston Nygaard swims the 100-yard butterfly on Tuesday, Jan. 3. 
Lyon Hall
Lyon Hall swims the 100-yard backstroke. 
Nathan Acton
Nathan Acton swims the 500-yard freestyle on Tuesday, Jan. 3. 
Patrick Zabawa-Lodholz
Patrick Zabawa-Lodholz swims the 100-yard freestyle on Tuesday, Jan. 3. 

