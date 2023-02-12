Saturday, Feb. 11 was a great day to be a Spartan swimmer.
The McFarland boys swim team qualified for the Division 2 State Swim Championships in all 11 events, took first place in seven events and finished in first place as a team with 401.5 points at the Sauk Prairie Division 2 Sectional.
Junior Lyon Hall, sophomore Preston Nygaard, sophomore Shane TeBeest and senior Patrick Zabawa-Lodholz qualified for state after winning the 200-yard medley relay in one minute and 37.89. TeBeest qualified for state in the 100-yard butterfly, winning the event in 53.72 seconds.
Hall won the 100-yard backstroke in 52.12 seconds, while freshman Nicholas Furst (57.06) took fifth to clinch spots in the backstroke at state for both swimmers. The 400-yard freestyle team of Hall, TeBeest, Zabawa-Lodholz and junior Luke Morrison took first place at 3:20.20 to qualify for state.
Zabawa-Lodholz (21.85) and TeBeest (22.12) took first and third respectively in the 50-yard freestyle, clinching spots at state for both swimmers. Zabawa-Lodholz won the 100-yard freestyle in 48.47 seconds, qualifying for state in the event.
Hall (1:44.99) and junior Gavinn Vega (1:50.95) finished first and second in the 200-yard freestyle, qualifying both swimmers to state. Vega (5:02.35), along with junior Spencer Phillips (5:11.53), qualified for state in the 500-yard freestyle after taking second and third respectively.
Morrison qualified for state after taking second in the 200-yard individual medley at 2:02.24. The Spartans’ 200-yard freestyle relay team of Morrison, senior Elias Landolt, Nygaard and Phillips punched their tickets to state with a third-place finish at 1:33.73.
Nygaard (1:02.97) and Morrison (1:03.82) clinched spots in the 100-yard breaststroke, taking sixth and seventh place at the sectional.
The WIAA 2023 Division 2 Boys State Swimming and Diving Championships will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17 at the Waukesha South High School Natatorium. Doors open for spectators an hour before the event starts. The boys swim team medaled in four events and took seventh at the state championships last season.