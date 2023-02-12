Saturday, Feb. 11 was a great day to be a Spartan swimmer.

The McFarland boys swim team qualified for the Division 2 State Swim Championships in all 11 events, took first place in seven events and finished in first place as a team with 401.5 points at the Sauk Prairie Division 2 Sectional.

