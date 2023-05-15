The McFarland boys tennis team competed at the Rock Valley Conference Championship with every singles player finishing in second place and each doubles team taking fifth on Thursday, May 11 at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

David Templeton won two matches at No. 1 singles. Templeton won (6-1, 6-1) against Scout Giroux of Big Foot and won (6-3, 6-2) against Patrick Traver of Jefferson. Templeton’s lone loss came against Justin Brehm of East Troy in a (6-1, 6-2) defeat.

