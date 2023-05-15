The McFarland boys tennis team competed at the Rock Valley Conference Championship with every singles player finishing in second place and each doubles team taking fifth on Thursday, May 11 at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
David Templeton won two matches at No. 1 singles. Templeton won (6-1, 6-1) against Scout Giroux of Big Foot and won (6-3, 6-2) against Patrick Traver of Jefferson. Templeton’s lone loss came against Justin Brehm of East Troy in a (6-1, 6-2) defeat.
Kevin Chen won two matches at No. 2 singles. Chen defeated (6-4, 2-6, 10-6) Jonah Martin of Edgerton and won (6-0, 6-2) against Jack Kammermeier of Big Foot. Chen’s lone loss came against Aiden Taylor of East Troy in a (6-2, 6-1) defeat.
Stellan Kilpatrick went 2-1 at No. 3 singles, winning (6-2, 6-4) against Ethan Rurey of Big Foot and winning (7-6 (5), 1-6, 10-7) against Yovanni Rojas-Reyes. Noah Edwards of East Troy won (6-4, 7-5) against Kilpatrick.
Cristiano Medina won two matches at No. 4 singles, sweeping (6-0, 6-0) Ethan Bruders of Jefferson and winning (6-3, 6-2) against Advit Sukheja of Edgerton. Michael Busateri of East Troy won (6-1, 6-1) against Medina.
Jacob Nix and Noah Blakeslee went 1-1 at No. 1 doubles. Nix and Blakeslee won (6-1, 4-6, 10-8) against Nick Wilson and Emerson Ellenwood of Whitewater and lost (6-1, 6-1) to Abraham Schlomer and Xander Wrobel of Watertown Luther Prep.
Ryan Hudgens and Oliwier Martinka went 1-1 at No. 2 doubles. Hudgens and Martinka defeated (6-2, 6-1) Vaughn Lueker and Eduardo Medina of Jefferson, but lost (6-2, 6-3) to Silas Hillmer and Isaac Boettcher of Watertown Luther Prep.
Isak Pederson and Connor Spahos won (6-1, 6-0) against Devan Redanius and Adrien Weber of Jefferson, but lost (6-4, 6-0) to Aaron Zipp and Caleb Wendland of Watertown Luther Prep, going 1-1 in the tournament.
The McFarland boys tennis team swept doubles and won three singles matches in a 6-1 victory over Jefferson on Tuesday, May 9 at the Bob Renslo Tennis Courts.
At No. 3 doubles, Connor Spahos and Isak Pederson won (7-5, 7-6 (5)) against Adrien Weber and Devan Redanius. Ryan Hudgens and Oliwier Martinka defeated Eduardo Medina and Vaughn Lueker (6-3, 6-4) at No. 2 doubles.
Noah Blakeslee and Jacob Nix won (6-4, 6-2) against Matthew Buchholz and Chase Meixner at No. 1 doubles.
At singles, Cristiano Medina swept (6-0, 6-0) Ethan Bruders at No. 4 singles. Stellan Kilpatrick defeated Cole Huebel (6-0, 6-1) at No. 3 singles. Kevin Chen claimed No. 2 singles (6-3, 6-2) against Aidan Turner.
Jefferson’s lone win came at No. 1 singles with Patrick Traver winning (7-5, 6-0) against David Templeton.