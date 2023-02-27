McFarland girls basketball claims regional championship with win over Reedsburg

The McFarland dance team took third place at the WACPC Division 4 State Championships on Saturday, Feb. 4 at the La Crosse Center.

McFarland dance team performs at Citrus Bowl, continuing strong year

The third-place finish is the highest finish the Spartans have had since 2008. Lilly Bernhardt earned a spot on the Division 2 All-State Team after her solo routine in the Division 2 championship.

Last event win gives McFarland boys swim First Runner-Up Trophy in Division 2; Spartans win three events

