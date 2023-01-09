The McFarland dance team started off 2023 on the right tune by having some of its dancers perform at the 2023 Citrus Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2 held in Orlando, Florida.

McFarland dance

The McFarland dance team performed at the 2023 Citrus Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2. 

Lilly Bernhardt, Macy King, Sydney Stohr, Hanna Rott, Alicia Hartson, Jossi Stohr, Sarai Krogman, Julia Jones and Haley DiMartino were the McFarland dancers who got the opportunity to perform on the field of the Camping World Stadium. The McFarland dancers were a part of 600 performers that performed during pregame ceremonies.

