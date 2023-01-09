The McFarland dance team started off 2023 on the right tune by having some of its dancers perform at the 2023 Citrus Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2 held in Orlando, Florida.
Lilly Bernhardt, Macy King, Sydney Stohr, Hanna Rott, Alicia Hartson, Jossi Stohr, Sarai Krogman, Julia Jones and Haley DiMartino were the McFarland dancers who got the opportunity to perform on the field of the Camping World Stadium. The McFarland dancers were a part of 600 performers that performed during pregame ceremonies.
“We did not expect them to be on the field nearly as long as they were,” said McFarland co-coach Amber Schroedl. “They stayed on through the national anthem, and it was a really cool experience to watch as coaches.”
To perform at the Citrus Bowl, the Spartans competed at a summer camp and had to achieve a specific score to qualify. In December, the McFarland dancers learned the dance virtually by themselves. Once all the dancers got to Florida, they had two separate four-hour practices to practice with their groups.
Getting to perform at the Citrus Bowl has been one of the many achievements that the dance team has accomplished this season. The Spartans were also 2022 Rock Valley Conference champions and also took first place in their pom routine at the Watertown Spirit Invite for the first time in school history.
“We got very lucky in the fact that we have some very talented girls on the team already, so they had a lot of knowledge and prior experience,” said McFarland co-coach Lexi Ramirez. “They are all very dedicated, and they have a very good relationship with each other.”
At conference, the Spartans had three seniors earn all-conference recognition for their solo dance routines. Bernhardt earned first team all-conference, while Stohr and King took second team all-conference.
“I would be remiss if I didn’t brag on all three of our seniors,” said Schroedl. “They are truly just outstanding leaders in our first year coming back to McFarland. They have been such a big help in guiding light and making sure everyone is on the same page and working together to make it a pretty seamless season.”