While also navigating foul trouble, the Spartans rose to the challenge, winning 69-47 in the regional championship game on Saturday, Feb. 25 at McFarland High School.
“We were really looking forward to having the opportunity for redemption,” said McFarland head coach Sara Mallegni. “This game meant a lot for us for many reasons and it was awesome that our seniors had a chance to win this on their home court.”
In a rematch of the 2022 regional final and the 2021 sectional final, the Spartans had to contend with early foul trouble. Reedsburg found themselves in the bonus for the majority of the first half and McFarland leading point-scorer, junior Teagan Mallegni, sat a good portion of the first half with three fouls.
Helping keep the Spartans in front in the first half was the strong contributions from the end of the bench. Freshman Hannah Kirch, senior Serenity Smith and senior Taylor Felder saw extended playing time due to the foul trouble and shined in their moments on the floor.
“Taylor, Serenity and Hannah have come through in some big situations this year,” said Mallegni. “They all jump in ready to work and take care of what needs to be done.”
“One of the many great things about this team is that if someone gets into foul trouble or is being double-teamed, we have a bunch of other girls that can contribute and make a difference,” added Mallegni.
Also helping the Spartans get past the foul trouble in the first half was their ability to make 3-pointers. Junior Ava Dean led the charge in the first half, making two 3’s, while Felder, junior Hailey Testolin and junior Brynn Kirch also made one from deep to keep McFarland in front. Dean scored eight points in the first half as McFarland led 32-27 at the half.
In the second half, McFarland pulled away as Mallegni scored 11 points to finish the game with 17 points to lead the Spartans. Dean and Brynn Kirch each scored 13 points, while senior Adrienne Kirch reached double figures with 10 points scored.
McFarland (24-2) will face Monona Grove (21-4) in the sectional semifinal on Thursday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. at Stoughton High School. The winner of that contest will face the winner of Union Grove/Waukesha West on Saturday, March 4 for a chance to go to state.
McFarland 71, Stoughton 66
Stoughton, the seventh-seed, gave the two-seeded McFarland girls basketball team all it could handle in the second half of its regional semifinal game on Friday, Feb. 24.
The Vikings nearly erased a 16-point halftime deficit, but the Spartans hung on for a 71-66 win at McFarland High School.
McFarland was led by junior Ava Dean, who scored a career-high 24 points. Dean led the Spartans with three 3-pointers and scored 13 points in the second half.
Junior Teagan Mallegni added 16 points, scoring 11 points in the second half. Senior Adrienne Kirch recorded nine points, while junior Elise Freeman scored seven points.
Junior Hailey Testolin made two 3-pointers to score six points, while junior Brynn Kirch added five points. Freshman Hannah Kirch (3) and senior Serenity Smith (1) also contributed for the Spartans.