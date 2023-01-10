Four McFarland girls basketball players reached double figures in an 85-46 win over East Troy on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at McFarland High School.

Brynn Kirch
Buy Now

Junior Brynn Kirch goes up for a layup against East Troy on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Kirch scored two points in the McFarland 85-46 win. 
Teagan Mallegni earns state recognition for 62 point game against East Troy

Junior Teagan Mallegni recorded a double-double with 20 points scored and 15 rebounds. Senior Adrienne Kirch added 17 points with three assists.

McFarland girls basketball in three-way tie for first after win over Evansville
Elise Freeman
Buy Now

Junior Elise Freeman makes a 3-pointer against East Troy on Tuesday, Jan. 10. 
McFarland girls golf fifth at regionals; Brynne Bieri, Mia Burchette and Nikkia Kohn advance to sectionals
Hailey Testolin
Buy Now

Junior Hailey Testolin fights through contact for a layup attempt against East Troy. 
McFarland boys basketball team hits century mark in win against Whitewater
Adrienne Kirch
Buy Now

Senior Adrienne Kirch pulls up for a jumper in the lane against East Troy. 
Teagan Mallegni
Buy Now

Junior Teagan Mallegni works through the lane for a shot attempt against East Troy. 
Ava Dean
Buy Now

Junior Ava Dean fights off East Troy defenders to get off a shot attempt on Tuesday, Jan. 10 in an 85-46 McFarland win. 

Tags