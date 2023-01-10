hot McFarland girls basketball cruises to a win against East Troy By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Jan 10, 2023 Jan 10, 2023 Updated 54 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Four McFarland girls basketball players reached double figures in an 85-46 win over East Troy on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at McFarland High School. Buy Now Junior Brynn Kirch goes up for a layup against East Troy on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Kirch scored two points in the McFarland 85-46 win. Calahan Steed Teagan Mallegni earns state recognition for 62 point game against East TroyJunior Teagan Mallegni recorded a double-double with 20 points scored and 15 rebounds. Senior Adrienne Kirch added 17 points with three assists. McFarland girls basketball in three-way tie for first after win over Evansville Buy Now Junior Elise Freeman makes a 3-pointer against East Troy on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Calahan Steed Junior Ava Dean scored 14 points on 6-12 shooting and had five assists. Junior Elise Freeman scored a season-high 10 points. McFarland girls golf fifth at regionals; Brynne Bieri, Mia Burchette and Nikkia Kohn advance to sectionals Buy Now Junior Hailey Testolin fights through contact for a layup attempt against East Troy. Calahan Steed Senior Taylor Felder, freshman Hannah Kirch and Serenity Smith each recorded five points. Junior Hailey Testolin, freshman Alexis Charbonneau and junior Brynn Kirch all contributed three points. McFarland boys basketball team hits century mark in win against Whitewater Buy Now Senior Adrienne Kirch pulls up for a jumper in the lane against East Troy. Calahan Steed McFarland is 12-2 overall, sitting in second place in the Rock Valley Conference with a record of 8-1 and is ranked sixth overall in the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 2 poll. Buy Now Junior Teagan Mallegni works through the lane for a shot attempt against East Troy. Calahan Steed Buy Now Junior Ava Dean fights off East Troy defenders to get off a shot attempt on Tuesday, Jan. 10 in an 85-46 McFarland win. Calahan Steed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mcfarland Girls Basketball csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now McFarland Trustee Mike Flaherty kicked from committees for series of contacts with colleagues McFarland girls basketball cruises to a win against East Troy McFarland boys swim wins all 11 events against Edgewood and Mount Horeb; second at Stoughton Paulson Road to become throughway in McFarland as reconstruction plans approved McFarland dance team performs at Citrus Bowl, continuing strong year Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!