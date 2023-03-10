Facing a two-time defending state champion, the McFarland girls basketball team gave Notre Dame everything it could handle.

Girls State Basketball Preview: McFarland girls basketball looking to keep 16-game winning steak going to championship Saturday

And then some.

Ava Dean
Buy Now

Junior Ava Dean attempts a 3-pointer against Notre Dame at the WIAA Division 2 State Semifinal on Friday, March 10. Dean scored 23 points in the 76-70 loss. 
McFarland girls basketball clinches the Rock Valley Conference title with a win over East Troy
Team photo
Buy Now

The McFarland girls basketball huddles before the start of the state semifinal game. 
Brynn Kirch
Buy Now

Junior Brynn Kirch goes up for a layup attempt in the Division 2 State Semifinal. Kirch scored five points in the 76-70 loss to Notre Dame. 
Hailey Testolin
Buy Now

Junior Hailey Testolin dribbles around the Notre Dame press defense on Friday, March 10. 
Teagan Mallegni
Buy Now

Junior Teagan Mallegni goes up for a shot against Notre Dame. Mallegni scored 23 points in the 76-70 loss. 
Adrienne Kirch
Buy Now

Senior Adrienne Kirch dribbles the ball up the court against Notre Dame. 
Elise Freeman
Buy Now

Junior Elise Freeman looks for a pass against Notre Dame. 
Aidan Chislom and Dadon Gillen record double-doubles; McFarland boys basketball one win away from state after win against Stoughton
McFarland approves 2023 borrowing as campus project draws nearer
Dadon Gillen, Paul Morris and Keats Dyslin selected to senior football all-star game

Tags