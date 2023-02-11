hot McFarland girls basketball has 11 different players score in win over Turner By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Feb 11, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The McFarland girls basketball team rolled to a 72-35 win over Turner on Friday, Feb. 10 at McFarland High School. Teagan Mallegni scores 30; McFarland girls basketball remains tied for first after win against JeffersonJunior Teagan Mallegni scored 17 points to lead McFarland. Senior Adrienne Kirch added 13 points and junior Ava Dean recorded 12 points to also reach double figures. Sun Prairie police, Dane County deputies issue warning after $3,500 scam of Bristol womanJunior Brynn Kirch (7), freshman Alexis Charbonneau (6), senior Serenity Smith (5), senior Taylor Felder (3), junior Alana Wagner (3), junior Elise Freeman (3), junior Hailey Testolin (2) and freshman Hannah Kirch (1) also contributed. Aidan Chislom records a double-double; Dadon Gillen scores 24; McFarland boys basketball gets conference win over EdgertonMcFarland (20-2 overall, 15-1 conference) remains one game ahead of Edgerton for the top spot in the conference standings. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mcfarland Girls Basketball csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now McFarland boys swim sets two new pool records, winning five events to take first at Badger-West Conference Championships Four Spartans reach double figures as McFarland boys basketball gets past Oregon in high-scoring affair McFarland girls basketball runs away with win over Clinton DEI debates continue in McFarland as department heads give input Teagan Mallegni scores 28; McFarland girls basketball wins against Edgewood Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!