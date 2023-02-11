The McFarland girls basketball team rolled to a 72-35 win over Turner on Friday, Feb. 10 at McFarland High School.

Junior Teagan Mallegni scored 17 points to lead McFarland. Senior Adrienne Kirch added 13 points and junior Ava Dean recorded 12 points to also reach double figures.

