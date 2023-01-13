hot McFarland girls basketball moves into a first-place tie with Edgerton after win against Whitewater By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Jan 13, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The McFarland girls basketball team had two players score over 20 points in an 82-44 win over Whitewater on Friday, Jan. 13 at Whitewater High School. Teagan Mallegni scores 36; McFarland girls basketball rolls past TurnerJunior Teagan Mallegni made six 3-pointers, scoring a game-high 26 points. Junior Ava Dean tied a career-high with 23 points scored. Senior Adrienne Kirch also reached double figures with 13 points. Ava Dean scores career-high 23 points; McFarland girls basketball dominates ClintonJuniors Elise Freeman and Hailey Testolin each had seven points, while senior Taylor Felder and freshman Alexis Charbonneau both scored three points. Greta Blau scores, defense keeps shutout as McFarland girls soccer advances to stateMcFarland is 13-2 overall, tied for first in the Rock Valley Conference with Edgerton (9-1) and is ranked sixth overall in the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 2 poll. McFarland girls basketball heavy on experience and positive energy to start the season Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mcfarland Girls Basketball csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now McFarland Trustee Mike Flaherty kicked from committees for series of contacts with colleagues McFarland girls basketball cruises to a win against East Troy; Whitewater McFarland dance team performs at Citrus Bowl, continuing strong year McFarland boys hockey gets back on track with win against DeForest Paulson Road to become throughway in McFarland as reconstruction plans approved Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!