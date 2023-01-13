The McFarland girls basketball team had two players score over 20 points in an 82-44 win over Whitewater on Friday, Jan. 13 at Whitewater High School.

Junior Teagan Mallegni made six 3-pointers, scoring a game-high 26 points. Junior Ava Dean tied a career-high with 23 points scored. Senior Adrienne Kirch also reached double figures with 13 points.

