Dreams have become a reality for the McFarland girls basketball team.

McFarland girls basketball heavy on experience and positive energy to start the season
Serenity Smith
Senior Serenity Smith holds the Division 2 Sectional plaque up high after the McFarland girls basketball team clinched a ticket to state with a 70-51 win over Union Grove on Saturday, March 4. 

A preseason goal of making a deep tournament run was accomplished on Saturday, March 4 with a 70-51 win over Union Grove in the Division 2 Sectional Championship at DeForest High School, punching McFarland a ticket to the state tournament.

Adrienne Kirch
Senior Adrienne Kirch jumps in celebration with the championship plaque. Kirch scored 10 points in McFarland's 70-51 win over Union Grove. 
Ava Dean
Junior Ava Dean goes up for a shot against Union Grove. 
The Kirch's
The Kirch sisters celebrate after receiving their sectional medals. 
Elise Freeman
Junior Elise Freeman goes up for a layup against Union Grove. 
The McFarland bench
The McFarland bench locks arms as the seconds tick away in the sectional final. 
Realization
Members of the McFarland girls basketball team begin to realize their dream of heading to state is about to come true. 
Hailey Testolin
Junior Hailey Testolin cuts down a piece of the net after the win. 
Coach Mallegni
McFarland head coach Sara Mallegni cuts down the net after the McFarland girls basketball team won its sectional final. 
