A preseason goal of making a deep tournament run was accomplished on Saturday, March 4 with a 70-51 win over Union Grove in the Division 2 Sectional Championship at DeForest High School, punching McFarland a ticket to the state tournament.
“It seems too good to be true right now,” said junior Brynn Kirch. “Tonight, we really played to our full potential and we underestimate ourselves going into this game, so this is a good win for us.”
Kirch gets to head to state with her older sister, Adrienne, and her younger sister, Hannah, both of whom are varsity players for the Spartans. Their mother, Rebecca, was on the last McFarland team to qualify for state, which won the state championship in 1999.
“We talk about the word ‘family’ but it's literal because I have two sisters on the team, and being able to extend my time with them is just more than I could have ever imagined,” said Adrienne Kirch. “I love this group of girls, they’re truly my second family.”
In the sectional final, the Spartans rolled to a 40-17 lead as their defense shut down Union Grove in the first half. The Broncos struggled from 3-point territory, and the Spartans found success in the paint, scoring on layups. Junior Teagan Mallegni scored 17 and junior Ava Dean added 12 points in the first half for the McFarland offense.
Union Grove didn’t go away in the second half. The Broncos hit some shots to start the second half and their defense created four straight turnovers to lead to baskets.
McFarland took a timeout with a 53-45 lead with 6:38 left in the game. Out of the timeout, junior Elise Freeman and Teagan Mallegni each scored baskets on cuts to the rim, helping McFarland weather the storm.
“We talked about us determining our destiny rather than letting the other team decide, which is sometimes what we’ve done, so they really grasped on to that during that timeout,” said McFarland head coach Sara Mallegni.
The back-breaker for Union Grove came when the Spartans kept an offensive possession alive with two offensive rebounds. Dean battled and tipped the second rebound away from a Union Grove player and chased the ball down in the corner. Dean then found Teagan Mallegni, who hit a 3-pointer, to swing the momentum back to McFarland.
Teagan Mallegni led the Spartans with 31 points, while Dean scored 16 points. Adrienne Kirch reached double figures with 10 points, while Freeman added nine points and junior Brynn Kirch contributed four points.
McFarland (26-2) will play at the Division 2 State Semifinal on Friday, March 10 at the Resch Center in Green Bay. The Spartans will play either Notre Dame, Pewaukee or Lakeland.