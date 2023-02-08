The McFarland girls basketball team continued its quest to win the Rock Valley Conference with an 88-50 win over Clinton in Rock Valley Conference play on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at Clinton High School.

Junior Teagan Mallegni had a game-high 28 points in the win. Junior Ava Dean scored 17 points, while senior Adrienne Kirch added 12 points.

