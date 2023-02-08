hot McFarland girls basketball runs away with win over Clinton By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Feb 8, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The McFarland girls basketball team continued its quest to win the Rock Valley Conference with an 88-50 win over Clinton in Rock Valley Conference play on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at Clinton High School. Teagan Mallegni scores 28; McFarland girls basketball wins against EdgewoodJunior Teagan Mallegni had a game-high 28 points in the win. Junior Ava Dean scored 17 points, while senior Adrienne Kirch added 12 points. Dadon Gillen scores career-high 28 points as McFarland boys basketball defeats Clinton; also defeat BrodheadJunior Hailey Testolin (8), junior Brynn Kirch (6), junior Elise Freeman (5), freshman Alexis Charbonneau (4), senior Serenity Smith (3), freshman Olivia Schneider (3) and senior Taylor Felder (2) also contributed for the Spartans. Mia Burchette, Brynne Bieri and Nikkia Kohn finish top ten; McFarland girls golf third at Rock Valley Conference ChampionshipMcFarland (19-2 overall, 14-1 conference) still holds a one-game lead over Edgerton for the top spot in the conference standings. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mcfarland Girls Basketball csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Brynne Bieri, Rowan Wagner, Cooper Kennedy, Dadon Gillen, Kyle Kussow, Keats Dyslin and Paul Morris sign letters of intent to play college sports McFarland boys swim sets two new pool records, winning five events to take first at Badger-West Conference Championships McFarland girls basketball rolls past Evansville McFarland boys basketball defeated by Evansville Teagan Mallegni scores 28; McFarland girls basketball wins against Edgewood Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Madison Newspapers Bulletin