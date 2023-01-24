In a matchup between two teams vying for the lead in the Rock Valley Conference standings, the McFarland girls basketball team won 62-52 over Edgerton on Tuesday, Jan. 24 in a packed gym at McFarland High School.
“This was a huge game for us,” McFarland senior Adrienne Kirch said. “We come in every night knowing that we’re the team to beat.”
The Crimson Tide and Spartans had played once earlier this season with Edgerton earning a 75-58 win at home on Thursday, Dec. 1. Both teams entered the contest on a winning streak with McFarland winning eight in a row, while Edgerton had won 10 straight.
“The first time we played those guys, it didn’t go our way, but to have it go our way the second time was really rewarding,” Kirch added.
The Spartans, who are ranked sixth in the Division 2 Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association poll, held a 25-22 lead in the first half. McFarland then rattled off six straight points to take a 31-22 lead into halftime. To start the second half, Kirch converted a 3-point play to stretch the lead to double digits.
“I’m going to do whatever I need to do to help my team win… I just happened to come up with a big play in a big moment and credit to my teammates,” said Kirch.
In the second half, the Crimson Tide, who are ranked third in Division 3, traded baskets with the Spartans, who were struggling to make baskets. However, due to the hustle of McFarland junior Elise Freeman, the Spartans were able to find a spark on offense, rattling off a 10-2 run.
Freeman dove to the ground for a loose ball on a rebound, helping keep the possession with the Spartans. With a second chance on offense, the Spartans worked the ball back around to Freeman, who drained a 3-pointer.
“She is a kid who does everything all of the time,” McFarland head coach Sara Mallegni said. “She never gives up, she gets every box out, she hustles after everything, she’s the first in our sprints and she is so important in every way.”
Freeman and junior Teagan Mallegni then made consecutive 3-pointers, helping grow the lead to 53-36 with six minutes left.
Edgerton chipped away at the lead with Sylvia Fox scoring 18 second-half points, but McFarland killed the clock in the final minutes with offensive rebounds and made enough free throws to pull away with the 62-52 win.
Teagan Mallegni recorded a game-high 30 points. Junior Ava Dean scored 11 points, while Freeman added 10 points. Kirch (5), junior Hailey Testolin (4) and junior Brynn Kirch (2) also contributed for the Spartans.
With the win, McFarland (14-2 overall, 11-1 conference) jumps Edgerton (15-2, 10-2) for the top spot in the conference standings.