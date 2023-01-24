In a matchup between two teams vying for the lead in the Rock Valley Conference standings, the McFarland girls basketball team won 62-52 over Edgerton on Tuesday, Jan. 24 in a packed gym at McFarland High School.

Elise Freeman
Junior Elise Freeman attempts a 3-pointer against Edgerton on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Freeman scored 10 points in the McFarland 62-52 win. 

“This was a huge game for us,” McFarland senior Adrienne Kirch said. “We come in every night knowing that we’re the team to beat.”

Hailey Testolin
Junior Hailey Testolin gets a hand up on defense against Edgerton. 
Brynn Kirch
Junior Brynn Kirch makes a cross-court pass in McFarland's 62-52 win over Edgerton. 
Teagan Mallegni
Junior Teagan Mallegni swats an Edgerton shot away on Tuesday, Jan. 24. 
