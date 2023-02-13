Junior Hailey Testolin added seven points, senior Serenity Smith and junior Ava Dean both scored six points and junior Elise Freeman recorded four points. Freshman Hannah Kirch (3), freshman Alexis Charbonneau (2) and senior Taylor Feldner (2) also contributed for the Spartans.
McFarland (21-2 overall, 16-1 conference) remains one game ahead of Edgerton for the top spot in the Rock Valley Conference standings. The Spartans have one conference game remaining where McFarland will travel to East Troy on Thursday, Feb. 16.
McFarland was seeded as the two seed in the Division 2 Sectional 3 Playoff bracket. The Spartans will face the winner of Stoughton/Monroe in the first round of the playoffs on Friday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. at McFarland High School.
McFarland 72, Turner 35
The McFarland girls basketball team rolled to a 72-35 win over Turner on Friday, Feb. 10 at McFarland High School.
Junior Teagan Mallegni scored 17 points to lead McFarland. Senior Adrienne Kirch added 13 points and junior Ava Dean recorded 12 points to also reach double figures.
Junior Brynn Kirch (7), freshman Alexis Charbonneau (6), senior Serenity Smith (5), senior Taylor Felder (3), junior Alana Wagner (3), junior Elise Freeman (3), junior Hailey Testolin (2) and freshman Hannah Kirch (1) also contributed.
McFarland 88, Clinton 50
The McFarland girls basketball team continued its quest to win the Rock Valley Conference with an 88-50 win over Clinton in Rock Valley Conference play on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at Clinton High School.
Junior Teagan Mallegni recorded a double-double with a game-high 28 points and 15 rebounds. Mallegni also had six assists and three steals.
Junior Ava Dean scored 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds, while senior Adrienne Kirch added 12 points. Junior Hailey Testolin (8), junior Brynn Kirch (6), junior Elise Freeman (5), freshman Alexis Charbonneau (4), senior Serenity Smith (3), freshman Olivia Schneider (3) and senior Taylor Felder (2) also contributed.
The McFarland defense recorded 21 steals in the win.