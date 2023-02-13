Ten different McFarland girls basketball players scored in a Spartans’ 71-26 win over Big Foot on Monday, Feb. 13 at McFarland High School.

The Spartans were led by junior Teagan Mallegni, who scored a game-high 21 points. Mallegni scored 15 points in the first half as the Spartans jumped out to a 46-12 lead at the break.

