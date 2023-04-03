In a rematch of the 2022 Division 3 Sectional Final, the Madison Edgewood Crusaders got revenge on the McFarland girls soccer team with a 1-0 victory on Friday, March 31 at Edgewood High School.

McFarland is 0-1 on the season.

