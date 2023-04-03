hot MCFARLAND GIRLS SOCCER McFarland girls soccer defeated by Madison Edgewood By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Apr 3, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save In a rematch of the 2022 Division 3 Sectional Final, the Madison Edgewood Crusaders got revenge on the McFarland girls soccer team with a 1-0 victory on Friday, March 31 at Edgewood High School. Greta Blau scores, defense keeps shutout as McFarland girls soccer advances to stateMcFarland is 0-1 on the season. High turnout giving McFarland boys golf many options to choose from for a lineup Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mcfarland Girls Soccer csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now McFarland baseball looking for breakout seasons from key returning players McFarland girls soccer looking to replace production from senior class Four candidates vie for village board seats at McFarland forum McFarland Youth Hockey competes at state; B Team wins first McFarland state championship in 24 years Long-delayed equipment en route for McFarland Public Safety Center Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!