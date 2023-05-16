hot McFarland girls soccer defeated by Verona By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email May 16, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Junior Emily Blattner scored the lone goal in a McFarland girls soccer 3-1 loss to Verona on Monday, May 15 at McFarland High School.Blattner scored in the 69th minute, unassisted. McFarland senior goalkeeper Avery Weaver recorded 10 saves.McFarland is 8-5-2 on the season. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mcfarland Girls Soccer csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now McFarland track and field sets three new conference records as boys and girls both take first at RVC championships Dadon Gillen drives in four, McFarland baseball gets eighth-straight conference win with a victory against Edgerton McFarland boys golf fourth at Prairie Woods In McFarland, first Pride Festival planned for June 25 Brooke Punzel records two RBIs, Brynne Bieri strikes out 15 in a McFarland softball win against Clinton Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!