The Warriors scored three unanswered goals as the McFarland girls soccer team lost 4-1 to Waunakee on Friday, April 7 at McFarland High School.

Macie Boucher
Junior Macie Boucher attempts to control the ball in a 4-1 loss to Waunakee on Friday, April 7. Boucher scored five goals this week, three against Sun Prairie East and two against Clinton. 

Just 29 seconds into the game, Faith Ellickson scored on an unassisted goal for Waunakee. McFarland tied the game at 1-1 with a goal from junior Stella Blau, assisted by senior Sierra Binger in the 10th minute.

Sierra Binger
Senior Sierra Binger battles for possession of the ball against a Waunakee player. 
Anita Liu
Senior Anita Liu passes the ball up the field in a 4-1 loss to Waunakee. 
Emily Blattner
Junior Emily Blattner boots the ball up the field against Waunakee. 
Ava Dean
Junior Ava Dean steals the ball away from a Waunakee player. 
Stella Blau
Junior Stella Blau kicks the ball upfield in a McFarland 4-1 loss. 
