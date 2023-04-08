The Warriors scored three unanswered goals as the McFarland girls soccer team lost 4-1 to Waunakee on Friday, April 7 at McFarland High School.
Just 29 seconds into the game, Faith Ellickson scored on an unassisted goal for Waunakee. McFarland tied the game at 1-1 with a goal from junior Stella Blau, assisted by senior Sierra Binger in the 10th minute.
Addie Thomas put Waunakee back in front with a goal at the 29th minute mark. In the second half, Alyssa Thomas scored in the 45th minute and McKenna Nachreiner scored off an assist from Ellickson in the 53rd minute to give Waunakee the 4-1 win.
McFarland senior goalkeeper Avery Weaver recorded seven saves, while Emily Acker stopped two shots for Waunakee.
McFarland is 2-2 on the season and 1-0 in the Rock Valley Conference.
McFarland 19, Clinton 0
Juniors Kylie Meinholdt and Ellie Kunze each scored hat tricks in a McFarland 19-0 win over Clinton on Thursday, April 6 at McFarland High School.
Meinholdt scored at the 24th, 41st, 54th and 58th minutes to finish the game with four goals scored. Kunze assisted Meinholdt’s goal in the 24th minute, and junior Lo Cordio assisted the goal in the 41st.
Junior Lucia Matenaer scored in the first minute, assisted by freshman Kennedy Schoenbrodt. Matenaer also scored in the 10th minute, assisted by freshman Bergen Westrum.
Junior Macie Boucher scored unassisted in the eighth minute, and added another goal in the ninth minute, assisted by senior Sierra Binger.
Westrum scored unassisted goals at the 35th and 47th minutes. Schoenbrodt (4th), junior Ava Dean (15th), freshman Weiya Zhou (39th) and freshman Catherine Kelley (77th) also netted goals for the Spartans.
Senior Avery Weaver and freshman Jaylah Moore both saw time at goalkeeper for McFarland.
McFarland 4, Sun Prairie East 0
After the Spartans were shutout in their first game of the season, Macie Boucher made sure they didn’t have a repeat performance in their second game.
Boucher scored a hat trick and assisted another goal in a McFarland girls soccer 4-0 win over Sun Prairie East on Tuesday, April 4 at McFarland High School.
Boucher scored in the second minute off an assist from Emily Blattner. Boucher then assisted Elise Freeman on a goal in the 19th minute. In the 30th minute, Boucher scored unassisted to put the Spartans up 3-0.
Boucher completed the hat trick with a goal in the 46th minute, assisted by Freeman. McFarland goalkeeper Avery Weaver recorded one save in the win.