The McFarland girls soccer team is going to have to replace a lot of production.

Lucia Matenaer
Lucia Matenaer dribbles the ball up the field against Whitewater/Palmyra-Eagle last season. Matenaer scored five goals for the Spartans last year.

Last season, six seniors in Grace Breuchel, Greta Blau, Megan Gates, Avery Pennekamp, Jaelyn White and Elise Gillen combined to score 89 goals and record 44 assists as the Spartans reached the Division 3 WIAA Girls State Soccer Tournament for the second straight season.

