The McFarland girls soccer team is going to have to replace a lot of production.
Last season, six seniors in Grace Breuchel, Greta Blau, Megan Gates, Avery Pennekamp, Jaelyn White and Elise Gillen combined to score 89 goals and record 44 assists as the Spartans reached the Division 3 WIAA Girls State Soccer Tournament for the second straight season.
Nale recorded nine goals and four assists, Matenaer added five goals and eight assists, Davis scored four goals and Liu had four assists last year. All of those players return for the upcoming season.
“It was very good to get that experience last year, and knowing that they have that experience, they’ll be able to step into those senior’s footsteps,” said McFarland head coach TJ DiPrizio. “It’s almost impossible to replace what we lost, but we’re on our way to it right now.”
The Spartans also bring back three all-conference players in the midfield with state tournament experience.
Elise Freeman took first team all-conference honors with nine goals and six assists last season. Ava Dean scored 11 goals and recorded 10 assists to take second team honors. Stella Blau earned honorable mention after scoring four goals and recording eight assists.
Along with a strong midfield, the Spartans also bring back Emily Blattner, an honorable mention on defense and forward Sierra Binger. Along with the three midfielders, Blattner and Binger also played at state in 2021 and 2022.
“That’s a lot of returning players, a lot of experience there and a lot of deep playoff experience, and my expectations are that they step up,” said DiPrizio. “We have a lot of new faces on the team with that senior group of girls that graduated and moved on, so they need to be the leaders.”
Another player who was a part of both state qualifying teams was goalkeeper Avery Weaver. A Western Illinois commit, Weaver recorded 68 saves after taking over the starting goalkeeper position as a junior.
“The one thing we saw from the beginning of last year to the end of last year and carrying into this year was the growth and maturity from Avery back there,” said DiPrizio. “She really stepped up, and filled a big hole with Katie leaving and she did a fantastic job. She’s really stepped up her leadership too.”
McFarland’s schedule will provide an opportunity for some of the newer starters to get acclimated. Tougher opponents such as Oregon, the Division 2 state champion, Sugar River, a sectional qualifier in Division 3 and Verona, a sectional qualifier in Division 1, will face McFarland in the later part of the schedule.
“(We) want to be firing on all cylinders by the end of the season,” said DiPrizio. “When you have as many new faces as we have with that group that left, we’re just trying to figure things out as a program and all trying to get on the same page so we’re a fine-tuned machine come playoff time and we’ll just see where things go.”
However, McFarland does face a tough opponent in its first game of the season. The Spartans will travel to Madison Edgewood on Friday, March 31 at 6 p.m. to face the Crusaders in a rematch of the 2022 Division 3 Sectional Final. The Spartans won that matchup 1-0 to qualify for state.