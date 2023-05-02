hot MCFARLAND GIRLS SOCCER McFarland girls soccer shutout by Oregon By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email May 2, 2023 May 2, 2023 Updated 31 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Spartans were shutout by Oregon in a 3-0 loss on Saturday, April 29 at McFarland High School.The Panthers are the No. 1 ranked team in the Division 2 Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association rankings.McFarland is 6-3-2 overall, has a 3-0 record in the Rock Valley Conference and is ranked fifth in the Division 3 Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association rankings.McFarland 5, East Troy 0The McFarland girls soccer team rolled to a 5-0 victory over East Troy on Thursday, April 27 at East Troy High School.Junior Stella Blau scored twice for the Spartans, unassisted on both goals. Freshman Catherine Kelley scored off an assist from junior Courtney Davis.Davis also scored for the Spartans, unassisted. Junior Elise Freeman scored off an assist from junior Lucia Matenaer. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mcfarland Girls Soccer csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now McFarland student cites racist covenant in proposed renaming of Elvehjem Primary School McFarland track: 4x100 relay boys team breaks 37-year old school record at Fort Atkinson McFarland High School presents ‘Clue’ April 21-23, 28-30 Jack Schraml homers, Mason Roe pitches a shutout in a McFarland baseball win over Whitewater Stella Blau scores twice; McFarland girls soccer shuts out East Troy Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!