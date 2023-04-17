The McFarland girls soccer team and Sauk Prairie fought to a 2-2 tie on Saturday, April 15 at Sauk Prairie High School.

Juniors Macie Boucher and Elise Freeman scored for the Spartans. Sauk Prairie erased a 2-0 halftime deficit with goals from Alexis Klemm and McKenna Breuning in the second half.

