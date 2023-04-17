hot MCFARLAND GIRLS SOCCER McFarland girls soccer ties Sauk Prairie; defeats Jefferson By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Apr 17, 2023 Apr 17, 2023 Updated 46 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The McFarland girls soccer team and Sauk Prairie fought to a 2-2 tie on Saturday, April 15 at Sauk Prairie High School. Macie Boucher scores a hat trick; McFarland girls soccer wins against Sun Prairie EastJuniors Macie Boucher and Elise Freeman scored for the Spartans. Sauk Prairie erased a 2-0 halftime deficit with goals from Alexis Klemm and McKenna Breuning in the second half. Julia Ackley and Rachel Kuehl set new school records; McFarland boys track and field second, girls fifth at Spartan InviteMcFarland is 3-2-1 on the season and 2-0 in the Rock Valley Conference. McFarland boys tennis serves up a win against WhitewaterMcFarland 8, Jefferson 0The Spartans rolled past Jefferson in an 8-0 victory at Jefferson High School on Thursday, April 13.No other information was provided to the paper. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mcfarland Girls Soccer csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now McFarland track and field wins 16 events in McFarland Tri McFarland boys golf 18th at the Monona Grove Invite McFarland softball scores late run to get past Monona Grove softball McFarland softball powers past Sauk Prairie; loses tight one to Turner McFarland baseball rallies for five runs in the fifth to beat Clinton Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!