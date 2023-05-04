In a pitcher’s duel, Evansville’s Ava Vest and the Blue Devils earned a 4-0 victory over Brynne Bieri and the McFarland softball team on Thursday, May 2 at Waubesa Intermediate School.

Brynne Bieri
Senior Brynne Bieri winds up for a pitch in a McFarland 4-0 loss to Evansville on Thursday, May 4. 

Vest only allowed four hits and recorded four strikeouts. The Blue Devils scored twice in the top of the fifth and seventh innings.

Brooke Punzel
Senior Brooke Punzel watches a single fall for a base hit in a McFarland 4-0 loss to Evansville on Thursday, May 4. 
Riley Bercier
Sophomore Riley Bercier takes a swing at a pitch in a McFarland 4-0 loss to Evansville on Thursday, May 4. 
