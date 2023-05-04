With two outs in the fifth, Paige Harnack hit a two-run single to score Vest and Mackenzie Kostroun. In the seventh, Tailer Bartelt hit an RBI double to score Vest and then Bartelt scored on an RBI single from Haley Ross.
The Spartans (11-8 overall, 8-7 conference) remain in fourth place in the Rock Valley Conference.
McFarland 5, Jefferson 4
The McFarland softball team scored four early runs and held off a late rally by Jefferson to win 5-4 at Riverfront Park on Tuesday, May 2.
Senior Bailee Judd singled in sophomore Riley Bercier and scored on a passed ball in the Spartans' three-run first inning. Sophomore Avery Feek drove in senior Brynne Bieri on a sacrifice bunt for the other Spartan run.
Junior Ellie Richardson scored on a two-out RBI single from senior Brooke Punzel in the second inning. Punzel then crossed home on a wild pitch to make it 5-1 in the fifth.
Jefferson, the fourth-ranked team in Division 2, stayed within touch on a two-out run-scoring double by Chloe Smith in the sixth. The Eagles, who had a seven-game win streak snapped, came to bat in the seventh down 5-2.
With one away, Lily Fairfield tripled to left and scored on a two-out double to center by Bre Mengel. Ashlyn Enke followed with an RBI double of her own, lining a shot up the middle, that cut the margin to 5-4. Bieri got her counterpart -- Aeryn Messmann -- to hit a ground ball to shortstop to end it.
Bieri went the distance, striking out 12 and allowing four runs (two earned) on seven hits, to earn the win. The senior struck out the side in the second and third innings for the Spartans.
Messmann surrendered five runs, two of which were earned, on six hits and fanned three across seven innings for the Eagles.
Nate Gilbert of the Jefferson Daily Union contributed to some parts of this article.