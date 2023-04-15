Sophomore Riley Bercier, senior Brooke Punzel, senior Brynne Bieri and senior Bailee Judd combined for 11 hits, drove in eight runs and crossed the plate nine times in a McFarland softball 11-5 win over Sauk Prairie at Westwynde Park.
Bieri gave the Spartans a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning with a three-run homer, scoring Bercier and Punzel. In the seventh, Bieri hit a two-run double to score Punzel and Bercier.
Pingel drove in the two runs in the top of the first inning to give the Trojans a 2-0 lead. The Spartans could not get runs off Turner pitcher Ryleigh Rose, who held the Spartans scoreless through five innings.
McFarland senior Brynne Bieri cut the lead in half with a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth inning. That would be the lone run the Spartans would score as Rose and the Trojans held on for the win.
Bieri pitched a complete game in the circle, allowing five hits and recording nine strikeouts.
McFarland 13, Clinton 0
Senior Brynne Bieri pitched a one-hitter in a McFarland softball 13-0 win over Clinton on Tuesday, April 11 at Clinton High School.
Bieri pitched a complete game with seven strikeouts and two walks. Senior Bailee Judd hit a three-run homer in the top of the first inning, scoring Bieri and senior Brooke Punzel as the Spartans scored four runs in the inning.
Senior Ella Wepking hit a two-run single in the third, scoring Judd and sophomore Avery Feek. Sophomore Riley Bercier went three-for-three, hitting an RBI double in the fifth to score freshman Ella Schuchardt, and singled home junior Brooklyn Robbins on an RBI single in the third.
Feek also recorded two RBIs and Punzel drove in a run in the win.