The top four in the Spartans batting order did plenty of damage on Friday, April 14.

Brynne Bieri and Bailee Judd each hit home runs in a McFarland softball win over East Troy

Sophomore Riley Bercier, senior Brooke Punzel, senior Brynne Bieri and senior Bailee Judd combined for 11 hits, drove in eight runs and crossed the plate nine times in a McFarland softball 11-5 win over Sauk Prairie at Westwynde Park.

