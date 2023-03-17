Two of the most important positions in softball are the pitcher and catcher.
The McFarland softball team is set at both of those positions entering the 2023 season as pitcher Brynne Bieri and catcher Bailee Judd enter their senior seasons.
Two of the most important positions in softball are the pitcher and catcher.
The McFarland softball team is set at both of those positions entering the 2023 season as pitcher Brynne Bieri and catcher Bailee Judd enter their senior seasons.
“It's the first week of practice, and Brynne and Bailee have already been strong leaders for our program,” said McFarland softball head coach Lea Lackey. “Their humble, hard-working leadership shows in the way that every player in our program is working hard right now.”
After their freshmen season was canceled due to COVID-19, Bieri and Judd have been mainstays on the varsity roster. As sophomores, Bieri made the second team and Judd took honorable mention, while both players made second team all-conference last season.
Both players were instrumental in the Spartans doubling their win total from seven to 15 last season. At the plate, Bieri hit for a .402 batting average with four homers and in the circle, Bieri recorded 191 strikeouts with a 2.61 ERA. Judd hit .372 with 18 RBIs and hit a home run.
“Their pitcher/catcher bond has really flourished,” said Lackey. “I have no doubts that they are going to put their mark on our program during their senior year.”
Also making an impact last season as a freshman was Riley Bercier. In the circle, Bercier pitched over 24 innings with 19 strikeouts. Another freshman that appeared in the starting lineup was Avery Feek, who hit .383 with 19 RBIs.
“Our middle infielders, Riley and Avery, were both freshmen and did an outstanding offensive and defensive job for our team,” said Lackey. “We are excited about this because here we are with two outstanding sophomore student-athletes, who already experienced a season of successful varsity play.”
Another player that saw time last season as a junior was Brooke Punzel. Punzel scored over 10 runs last season for the Spartans. McFarland will have to replace the production of Maddy Fortune, Hannah Hall and Alexis-Rose Fischer as each player was named to the all-conference team.
“Each of our returning varsity players from last year have a great opportunity to step up this year, and they've already shown that they will,” said Lackey. “Our program has consistently shown that we improve from the beginning of our season to the end of our season, so we are looking forward to the daily work that will be put in from our athletes to develop, grow, and enjoy the game together as a team.”
The Spartans open up the season on Thursday, March 23 against East Troy at 5 p.m. at Waubesa Intermediate School.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.