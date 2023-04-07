The McFarland softball team took a 6-5 loss in heartbreaking fashion to Whitewater on Friday, April 7 at Whitewater High School.

The Spartans entered the bottom of the seventh inning up 5-2 before a bases-clearing double by Jennifer Gosh tied the game. Reece Hammond then pinch-ran for Gosh and scored the winning run with two outs off a hit from Taiya Kolb.

