The Spartans entered the bottom of the seventh inning up 5-2 before a bases-clearing double by Jennifer Gosh tied the game. Reece Hammond then pinch-ran for Gosh and scored the winning run with two outs off a hit from Taiya Kolb.
Jenna Pope pitched a complete game for Whitewater, recording 11 strikeouts in the win. The other runs for Whitewater came in the third when Falyn Krahn drove in Lauren Buehler on an RBI flyout, and Sydney Schlit scored Shyan Lesperance on an RBI single.
For McFarland, senior Bailee Judd drove in sophomore Riley Bercier on a flyout in the first inning. In the sixth, senior Brooke Punzel scored freshman Ella Schuchardt on a bunt, which tied the game at 2-2.
Judd then scored Punzel with two outs on a single to right field. Judd came around to score on a single from junior Ellie Richardson, and sophomore Avery Feek stole home to give McFarland a 5-2 advantage. However, in the seventh, the Spartans committed three errors to help Whitewater’s comeback.
Bercier pitched two innings in the circle, allowing just one hit and recording a strikeout. Senior Brynne Bieri threw 4 ⅔ innings, recording seven strikeouts.
Punzel finished two-for-four at the plate with an RBI and a run scored.
Evansville 9, McFarland 7
The McFarland softball team lost 9-7 to Evansville on Thursday, April 6 at Evansville High School.
Evansville did all of its damage in the first three innings with nine runs scored, including a five-run first. Mackenzie Kostroun of Evansville hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the third inning to record three RBIs for the Blue Devils. Haley Ross added three RBIs, Paige Harnack recorded two and Kate Sendelbach drove in a run for Evansville.
For McFarland, sophomore Riley Bercier hit a solo home run in the fifth. Bercier finished three-for-three at the plate with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Junior Ellie Richardson went two-for-four with three RBIs. Richardson hit a single in the first to score senior Brynne Bieri and drove in Bieri and senior Bailee Judd on a two-run single in the seventh. Bieri and Judd each recorded an RBI at the plate.
Bieri pitched four innings, recording four strikeouts with five runs allowed. Bercier pitched two innings with one strikeout and four runs allowed.