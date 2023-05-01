School records have stood no chance against the McFarland track and field team this season.

After sophomores Julia Ackley and Rachel Kuehl broke school records at the Spartan Invite on Friday, April 14, it was time for another school record to fall at the 74th Fort Invite on Friday, April 28 at Fort Atkinson High School.

Julia Ackley and Rachel Kuehl set new school records; McFarland boys track and field second, girls fifth at Spartan Invite
Andrew Kelley third in the 60-meter dash, Spencer Alf ninth in the 1600; McFarland track and field competes at State Indoor Championships
Andrew Kelley
Buy Now

Junior Andrew Kelley runs the anchor leg of the boys 400-meter relay during the Fort Atkinson Invitational on Friday, April 29. The Spartans won in 43.50 seconds and Kelley also won the 100 in 11.04 and the 200 in 22.78.
Dani Lucey and Brynne Bieri chosen to play in senior all-star game by WFSCA
Julia Ackley

McFarland sophomore Julia Ackley cleared 10 feet, 6 inches to win the girls pole vault at the Fort Atkinson Invitational on Friday, April 28.
McFarland baseball wins fifth straight game after wins against Whitewater and Lake Mills
McFarland cross country: Spencer Alf breaks conference record, winning boys conference race

Tags