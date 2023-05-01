Junior Andrew Kelley runs the anchor leg of the boys 400-meter relay during the Fort Atkinson Invitational on Friday, April 29. The Spartans won in 43.50 seconds and Kelley also won the 100 in 11.04 and the 200 in 22.78.
School records have stood no chance against the McFarland track and field team this season.
After sophomores Julia Ackley and Rachel Kuehl broke school records at the Spartan Invite on Friday, April 14, it was time for another school record to fall at the 74th Fort Invite on Friday, April 28 at Fort Atkinson High School.
Other results for the boys include Kelley winning the 100-meter dash in 11.04 seconds, while Dyer-Ysaguirre (11.59) ran fourth. In the 200-meter dash finals, Kelley (22.78) ran first, while Morris (24.78) placed eighth.
Sophomore Brady Ochalla won the high jump at five feet and eight inches.
Senior Aaron Thompson threw second in the shot put at 43 feet and 0.75 inches and placed fifth at 119 feet and nine inches in the discus throw.
Junior Westin Fisher (2:06.42) took third in the 800 meter. In the 110-meter hurdles finals, senior Travis Zadra (17.05) scored third, while sophomore Hunter Braun (19.23) ran ninth. Zadra (44.65) ran fourth in the 300-meter hurdles.
The 4x800 relay team of Fisher, senior Nathan Kuehl, senior Aaron Fasick and junior Brock Spiegel took third at 8:55.51. The 4x400 relay team of Fisher, junior Dane Lundy, sophomore Joshua Gilbertson and Kuehl scored fifth at 3:54.69.
Sophomore Joel Karls took fourth in the pole vault at 10 feet and six inches. Senior Evan Dean placed fifth in the triple jump at 37 feet and 2.5 inches.
The boys team took third, scoring 108 points. Watertown Luther Prep won the event with 153.5 points.
For the girls, sophomore Julia Ackley won the pole vault in 10 feet and six inches, while sophomore Carly Goodlund (8’ 0”) scored fifth.
Sophomore Rachel Kuehl scored first in the long jump at 16 feet and 11.5 inches. Kuehl ran second in the 100-meter dash at 13 seconds, and placed fourth in the 200 meter at 27.18 seconds. Kuehl scored fourth in the high jump at five feet.
In the 100-meter hurdles, Ackley (16.62) ran second, while senior Lola Barelmann (18.32) took fifth.
Freshman Alexis Charbonneau (2:33.98) took second in the 800 meter. Senior Maggie Paulios (1:07.96) ran fifth in the 400 meter. Freshman Bailey Wagner (13:12.93) scored fifth in the 3200 meter.
The 4x800 relay team of Paulios, Wagner, Charbonneau and senior Sofia Alf ran fourth at 10:48.13. The 4x200 relay team of junior Kinzie Bockenhauer, freshman Winter Vadnais, Mhairi O’Neill and Barelmann took fifth at 2:02.29.
Freshman Kayla Landerud threw fourth in the shot put at 32 feet and 1.5 inches. Vadnais scored fifth in the triple jump at 29 feet and one inch.
The girls team finished in second with 103 points. Kenosha Indian Trail won the event with 149 points.
Two members of the McFarland track and field team also competed at the Hale Distance Night at West Allis High School on Friday, April 28.
Sophomore Spencer Alf took fourth in the 1600 meter at 4:22.85, while sophomore Isaac Ewing placed 32nd in the 3200 meter at 9:46.19. Both are some of the top times in Division 2.
Turner Quad
At the Turner Quad, the McFarland track and field team won a combined 15 events on Tuesday, April 25 at Turner High School.
For the boys, junior Andrew Kelley won the 100-meter dash in 11 seconds, while senior Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre (11.5) placed third. In the 200 meter, Kelley (22.7) finished first and Dyer-Ysaguirre (23.9) ran fourth.
Sophomore Spencer Alf won the 400 meter in 52.2 seconds, while junior Dane Lundy (58.7) scored fifth. Alf also won the 800 meter in one minute and 58.9 seconds and junior Westin Fisher (2:08.3) ran third.
Senior Travis Zadra won the 110-meter hurdles in 17.9 seconds. In the 300-meter hurdles, Zadra (44.5) took first, while sophomore Brady Ochalla (47.8) and sophomore Hunter Braun (50.0) finished second and fourth.
The 4x400 relay team of Fisher, sophomore Isaac Ewing, Lundy and Joshua Gilbertson finished first in 3:53.9. Junior Aaron Thompson won the shot put with a mark of 42 feet and two inches, while sophomore Brevid Roth (36’ 7”) scored fourth.
Senior Tradyn Randolph won the long jump at 18 feet and 4.25 inches. In the triple jump, junior Evan Dean (36’ 7”) placed first, while senior Isaac Goecks (28’ 8”) scored fourth.
Ewing (4:36.3) and junior Brock Spiegel (4:50.7) ran second and third in the 1600. Junior Leo Freedman (11:41.5) took second in the 3200 meter.
The 4x100 relay team of sophomore Ethan Bierman, freshman Ioannis Stamatakos, freshman Trey Zadra and junior Alexandre Caluwaets finished second (51.6) to Whitewater.
The 4x200 relay team of Trey Zadra, sophomore Shivam Ranjan, sophomore Trenton Brummer and sophomore Giovani Mendez-Maya took second at 1:46.3. The 4x800 relay team of Freedman, Fisher, senior Nathan Kuehl and sophomore Drew Tokheim ran second at 9:36.4.
In the discus throw, junior AJ Vinmans (122’ 0”) threw second and Thompson (105’ 9”) placed fourth. Sophomore Joel Karls (9’ 0”) took third, while sophomore Shivam Ranjan and junior Johann Kindschi scored fourth at seven feet and six inches.
For the girls, sophomore Rachel Kuehl won the triple jump in 33 feet and six inches, while freshman Winter Vadnais (31’ 0”) took second.
The 4x400 relay team of senior Sofia Alf, freshman Alexis Charbonneau, senior Maggie Paulios and Kuehl took first at 4:29.7. Sophomore Julia Ackley won the 300-meter hurdles in 50.7 seconds.
Charbonneau (5:45.0) ran first in the 1600 meter, while sophomore Madeline Jablonski (7:00.0) took fifth. Alf won the 400 meter in 1:13.0.
The 4x800 relay team of freshman Bailey Wagner, senior Maya Thompson, junior Annika Cheadle and Jablonski ran second at 12:16.3. Paulios (2:39.6) took second in the 800 meter.
Freshman Kayla Landerud (98’ 5”) and senior Emily Scholler (97’ 1”), threw second and third in the discus throw. Landerud (31’ 10”) placed second in the shot put, while Schoeller (28’ 3”) scored fourth.
Landerud ran third in the 100-meter dash at 14.2 seconds, while senior Lola Barelmann (14.3) took fourth. Senior Ella Lodewyk (4’ 0”) placed third in the high jump.
In the long jump, junior Kinzie Bockenhauer (10’ 8”) scored third and freshman Lily Spanos (10’ 4”) placed fourth. Sophomore Carly Goodlund (7’ 0”) took fourth in the pole vault.
The 4x100 relay team of Lodewyk, Vadnais, freshman Mhairi O’Neill and junior Maggie Wendt ran third at 57.8 seconds. Freshman Maizy Barelmann (21.0) ran fifth in the 300-meter hurdles.