At its last Rock Valley Conference Championship Meet before conference realignment takes shape next year, the McFarland track and field team continued to do what it had done all season.
Break records.
The Spartans set three new conference records and won both the boys and girls events on Saturday, May 13 at Big Foot High School, a fitting end to the conference season as the Spartans will move into the Badger-Small Conference next season.
For the boys, junior Andrew Kelley set two new school records and three conference records at the championship, being named conference most valuable player.
Kelley set a new school and conference time in the 100-meter dash, taking first in 10.74 seconds. Senior Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre (11.40) took third in the finals as well.
Kelley set a new conference record in the 200 meter, finishing in first at 22.05 seconds. In the 200 meter, senior Paul Morris finished sixth at 23.42 seconds.
The 4x200 relay team of Kelley, Morris, Dyer-Ysaguirre and junior Remington Burns set a new school and conference record with a first-place time of one minute and 30.92 seconds.
Sophomore Spencer Alf won the 800 meter in 2:02.75, while junior Westin Fisher (2:04.38) ran third. Alf (4:30.88) took second, while junior Brock Spiegel (4:56.82) finished seventh.
Sophomore Isaac Ewing ran first in the 3200 meter with a time of 9:59.22. In the 110-meter hurdles, senior Travis Zadra finished first at 17.93 seconds, while sophomore Hunter Braun (19.19) ran fifth. Zadra (45.26) scored seventh in the 300-meter hurdles.
The 4x800 relay team of Ewing, Fisher, senior Nathan Kuehl and junior Brock Spiegel ran second at 8:36.15. Senior Tradyn Randolph placed second in the long jump at 19 feet and 8.5 inches.
The 4x100 relay team of Morris, Dyer-Ysaguirre, Randolph and sophomore Joshua Gilbertson finished fourth at 46.03 seconds. Sophomore Brady Ochalla tied for fourth in the high jump at five feet and eight inches.
The 4x400 relay team of Alf, Fisher, junior Dane Lundy and Kuehl ran fifth at 3:44.35. Sophomore Joel Karls scored fifth in the pole vault at 10 feet and six inches.
Junior Aaron Thompson took sixth in the discus throw at 121 feet and eight inches and also threw eighth in the shot put at 42 feet and four inches. Junior AJ Vinmans placed eighth in the discus throw at 120 feet and two inches.
The boys team finished in first with 129.5 points.
For the girls, freshman Alexis Charbonneau won the 1,600 meter in 5:32.55, while senior Maya Thompson (6:08.21) scored sixth.
Sophomore Julia Ackley won the 110-meter hurdles at 15.93 seconds, while senior Lola Barelmann (18.64) took fifth. Sophomore Rachel Kuehl won the high jump with a mark of five feet and took first in the long jump at 17 feet and 3.25 inches.
The 4x800 relay team of freshman Bailey Wagner, senior Maggie Paulios, senior Sofia Alf and Charbonneau finished first at 10:24.77. Ackley also won the pole vault with a height of 10 feet.
In the 300-meter hurdles, Ackley (49.88) took second, Barelmann (51.73) ran fourth and freshman Grace Swan (52.41) scored sixth.
Kuehl ran second in the 100-meter dash finals at 12.76 seconds. Kuehl (25.99) also scored second in the 200 meter. The 4x200 relay team of senior Ella Lodewyk, freshman Winter Vadnais, junior Chloerissa Johnson and freshman Anna Maudlin took third at 1:56.25.
In the 800 meter, Charbonneau (2:32.85) ran third and Paulios (2:39.43) took eighth. The 4x100 relay team of Johnson, Lodewyk, freshman Kayla Landerud and Vadnais scored fifth at 54.82 seconds. Vadnais scored fifth in the triple jump at 31 feet and 2.5 inches.
Wagner (13:10.80) and Thompson (13:19.01) scored sixth and seventh in the 3200 meter. The 4x400 relay team of Paulios, Maudlin, Barelmann and senior Sofia Alf ran seventh at 4:38.16.
In the discus throw, senior Emily Schoeller threw sixth at 101 feet and two inches, while Landerud (95’ 9”) placed seventh. Landerud placed eighth in the shot put at 30 feet and 10 inches.
The girls team scored first with 133 points.
