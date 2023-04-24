Sophomore Julia Ackley scored first in the pole vault at 10 feet and six inches, clearing second place by two feet. In the pole vault, sophomore Carly Goodlund (7’ 6”) took fifth and Swan (7’ 0”) placed eighth.
The 4x800 relay team scored first at 10:46.11. Freshman Bailey Wagner took second in the 1600 meter at five minutes and 51.35 seconds. Freshman Alexis Charbonneau (1:04.84) ran second in the 400 meter.
In the 100-meter hurdles, freshman Grace Swan (17.81) took second and senior Lola Barelmann (18.85) scored fourth. Swan (54.39) and Barelmann (55.47) placed second and fifth, respectively, in the 300-meter hurdles.
Senior Maya Thompson (13:24.35) took fourth in the 3200 meter. The 4x100 relay team placed fourth at 58.10 seconds. The 4x400 relay team took second at 4:41.33.
Senior Emily Schoeller placed fifth in the discus throw at 93 feet and two inches, while freshman Lydia Mikelbank (77’ 6”) took ninth. Schoeller threw eighth in the shot put at 28 feet and three inches.
The 4x200 relay team ran seventh at 2:07.75. Junior Kinzie Bockenhauer took ninth at 24 feet and 6.5 inches.
In the 100-meter dash finals for the boys, junior Andrew Kelley finished in first place at 11.18 seconds, while senior Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre (11.75) ran sixth and senior Paul Morris (11.87) took eighth.
Kelley won the 200-meter dash in 22.70 with Morris (24.06) in fourth. In the 400 meter, Kelley ran first at 52.60 with junior Westin Fisher (55.64) in fifth.
Sophomore Isaac Ewing placed first in the 800 meter at two minutes and 4.36 seconds. The 4x800 relay team came in first place at 8:54.61.
In the 1600 meter, sophomore Spencer Alf took first at 4:33.04 with junior Leo Freedman (5:11.41) in fourth. Alf also won the 3200 meter in 9:53.22 with junior Brock Spiegel (10:52.82) in fifth.
Senior Travis Zadra won the 110-meter hurdles at 17.14 seconds with sophomore Hunter Braun (19.98) taking fourth. Zadra (44.09) placed second in the 300-meter hurdles.
Junior Aaron Thompson threw second in the discus throw at 124 feet and nine inches, while junior AJ Vinmans (113’ 5”) took seventh. Sophomore Joel Karls scored third in the pole vault at nine feet.
The 4x100 relay team placed third at 46.15. The 4x200 relay team ran fourth at 1:41.36. The 4x400 relay team scored fourth at 3:53.95.
In the high jump, sophomore Brady Ochalla placed fifth at five feet and six inches, while senior Tradyn Randolph scored seventh at five feet and two inches. Randolph finished fourth in the long jump at 18 feet and 11.5 inches.
In the shot put, Thompson (40’ 4”) and sophomore Brevid Roth (39’ 10.5”) finished sixth and seventh, respectively. Senior Evan Dean took eighth in the triple jump at 37 feet and one inch.
McFarland Tri
The McFarland boys and girls track and field team won 19 events at the McFarland Tri on Tuesday, April 18 at McFarland High School.
For the boys, junior Andrew Kelley won the 100-meter dash in 10.93 seconds. Senior Paul Morris finished first in the 400-meter dash at 58.43 seconds.
Junior Westin Fisher took first in the 800-meter run at two minutes and 8.70 seconds. Sophomore Spencer Alf won the 1600 meter at 4:33.50. The 4x200 relay team placed first at 1:44.20.
The Spartans won the 4x800 relay at 9:14.99. Junior Cade Korth placed first in the long jump at 18 feet and 6.5 inches.
Junior Aaron Thompson threw second in the discus throw at 113 feet and 10 inches. Thompson placed third in the shot put event at 39 feet and 10 inches.
Sophomore Hunter Braun scored second in the 110-meter hurdles at 19.53 seconds. Braun placed third in the 300-meter hurdles at 50.40 seconds.
The 4x100 relay team placed second at 51.78 seconds. The 4x400 relay team finished second at 3:50.60.
Korth placed third in the 200-meter dash at 23.78 seconds. In the high jump, senior Tradyn Randolph scored third at five feet and two inches.
Senior Evan Dean took third in the triple jump at 37 feet and 10 inches. Sophomore Joel Karls scored fourth in the pole vault at eight feet.
For the girls, sophomore Rachel Kuehl won the 100-meter dash in 12.62 seconds. Kuehl also won the 200-meter dash at 27.44 seconds.
In the high jump, Kuehl finished first with a mark of four feet and eight inches. Kuehl also won the long jump at 15 feet and five inches.
Senior Maggie Paulios finished first in the 400-meter dash at 1:06.22. Senior Maya Thompson took first place in the 800 meter at 2:47.55. In the 1600 meter, freshman Alexis Charbonneau (5:49.30) defeated freshman Bailey Wagner (5:54.20) to take first place.
In the 100-meter hurdles, senior Lola Barelmann finished first at 18.44 seconds. The 4x200 relay team took first at 1:59.71. The 4x400 relay team ran unopposed at 4:40.59.
Freshman Kayla Landerud won the discus throw at 87 feet and three inches. Landerud also threw first in the shot put at 32 feet and 5.5 inches.
Freshman Grace Swan took second in the 300-meter hurdles at 55.73 seconds. The 4x100 relay team placed second in 1:01.33.
The 4x800 relay team placed second at 12:35.50. Freshman Winter Vadnais took fourth in the triple jump at 30 feet and 5.5 inches. Sophomore Cora Thompson scored fourth in the pole vault at six feet.