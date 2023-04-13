For the boys, senior Paul Morris won the 100-meter dash in 11.84 seconds with junior Cade Korth (11.94) in second place. Junior Andrew Kelley (23.14) finished first in the 200-meter dash, while Morris (24.24) took second. Kelley also won the 400-meter dash in 54.64 seconds.
In the 800-meter run, sophomore Isaac Ewing finished first in two minutes and 7.70 seconds. Sophomore Spencer Alf (4:35.10) and Ewing (4:44.50) placed first and second in the 1600-meter run.
Senior Travis Zadra (18.44) won the 110-meter hurdles and placed second (45.14) in the 300-meter hurdles. The 4x400 meter relay team of Alf, junior Westin Fisher, senior Nathan Kuehl and junior Leo Freedman (3:53.70) took first place.
The 4x800 meter relay team of Fisher, Kuehl, senior Aaron Fasick and junior Brock Spiegel scored first in 9:09:80. Senior Evan Dean won the triple jump at 39 feet and four inches and junior Remington Burns (38’8”) took second.
Junior Aaron Thompson won the discus throw in 117 feet and 11.5 inches.
In the high jump, sophomore Brady Ochalla placed second at five feet and six inches. Senior Tradyn Randolph took second in the long jump at 18 feet and 10.5 inches.
Sophomore Julia Ackley scored first in the 100-meter hurdles at 16.94 seconds and freshman Grace Swan (18.44) placed second.
The 4x100 meter relay team of Ackley, senior Ella Lodewyk, sophomore Riley Bickelhaupt and Kuehl took first in 53.34 seconds. The 4x400 relay team of Charbonneau, senior Sofia Alf, freshman Anna Maudlin and sophomore Riley Bickelhaupt placed first in 4:41.30.