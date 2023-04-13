The McFarland boys and girls track and field team won a total of 16 events at the McFarland Tri between Clinton and Brodhead/Juda on Tuesday, April 11 at the McFarland High School.

For the boys, senior Paul Morris won the 100-meter dash in 11.84 seconds with junior Cade Korth (11.94) in second place. Junior Andrew Kelley (23.14) finished first in the 200-meter dash, while Morris (24.24) took second. Kelley also won the 400-meter dash in 54.64 seconds.

