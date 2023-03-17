Led by its sophomore class, the McFarland track and field team won five events as the girls team finished sixth and the boys team took seventh at the Tri-State Large School Invitational held at UW-Platteville’s Williams Fieldhouse on Friday, March 17.
Ackley also finished third in the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 9.79 seconds. Kuehl finished tied for second in the high jump at four feet and 10 inches and placed fourth in the 55-meter dash at 7.80 seconds.
The 4x800 relay team of senior Maggie Paulios, freshman Alexis Charbonneau, senior Sofia Alf and junior Chloerissa Johnson finished fifth at 11:12.23. Senior Maya Thompson took 10th in the 1,600 meter run at 6:17.57.
For the boys team, the 4x800 relay team of sophomore Spencer Alf, junior Westin Fisher, senior Aaron Fasick and sophomore Issac Ewing finished first at 9:17.71. Alf also won the 800-meter run in 2:06.64, and Ewing took first in the 3,200 meter at 10:47.95.
Junior Brock Spiegel (5:12.29) and freshman Henry Piec (5:18.97) finished fifth and seventh in the 1,600 meter run.
The 4x200 relay team of junior Dane Lundy, senior Paul Morris, junior Remington Burns and junior Cade Korth finished ninth at 1:45.00. The 4x400 relay team of senior Travis Zadra, sophomore Liam Chapman, sophomore Joshua Gilbertson and Lundy took ninth at 4:08.81.
Sophomore Brevid Roth took ninth in the shot put with a mark of 39 feet and 5.5 inches. Burns scored seventh in the triple jump at 36 feet and 7 inches.
The boys finished seventh out of 16 teams with 38 points.