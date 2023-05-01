At the 74th Fort Invite, the McFarland girls track and field team finished second, while the boys took third on Friday, April 28 at Fort Atkinson High School.

For the girls, sophomore Julia Ackley won the pole vault in 10 feet and six inches, while sophomore Carly Goodlund (8’ 0”) scored fifth.

Julia Ackley

McFarland sophomore Julia Ackley cleared 10 feet, 6 inches to win the girls pole vault at the Fort Atkinson Invitational on Friday, April 28.
Andrew Kelley
McFarland junior Andrew Kelley runs the anchor leg of the boys 400-meter relay during the Fort Atkinson Invitational on Friday, April 29. The Spartans won in 43.50 seconds and Kelley also won the 100 in 11.04 and the 200 in 22.78.
