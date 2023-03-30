hot MCFARLAND YOUTH HOCKEY McFarland Youth Hockey competes at state; B Team wins first McFarland state championship in 24 years By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Mar 30, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The McFarland Youth Hockey Association wrapped up its season at the state championships on Saturday, March 11, and made history in the process. McFarland youth hockey has all eight teams compete at stateThe 12U B Team won the state championship with a 4-3 victory over De Pere in Eagle River. That is the first state championship in 24 years for the McFarland youth program. McFarland Community Ice Arena purchases new zamboniThe ‘A’ and ‘C’ teams both finished in second place for their divisions. The ‘A’ team competed in Sheboygan, while the ‘C’ team played in Kettle Moraine. Mason Pommerening chosen as a first team all-conference selection; Payton Hauge and Caleb DeChambeau chosen as honorable mentions Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mcfarland Youth Hockey csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now McFarland baseball looking for breakout seasons from key returning players McFarland girls soccer looking to replace production from senior class Four candidates vie for village board seats at McFarland forum McFarland softball defeated by Brodhead Brynne Bieri and Bailee Judd each hit home runs in a McFarland softball win over East Troy Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!