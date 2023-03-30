The McFarland Youth Hockey Association wrapped up its season at the state championships on Saturday, March 11, and made history in the process.

McFarland youth hockey has all eight teams compete at state

The 12U B Team won the state championship with a 4-3 victory over De Pere in Eagle River. That is the first state championship in 24 years for the McFarland youth program.

