The Monona Grove/McFarland wrestling co-op finished 14th with 172.5 points at the Norski Invite held at DeForest High School on Saturday, Jan. 14.

Jaden Denman scored third at 145 with a 9-8 decision win in the third-place match over Mason Duerwachter. Denman also scored a pinfall (0:41) over Keagen Schuppener, a pinfall (0:54) over Dominick Hyatt and lost by pinfall (4:58) to Jack Dubach.

