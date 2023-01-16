The Monona Grove/McFarland wrestling co-op finished 14th with 172.5 points at the Norski Invite held at DeForest High School on Saturday, Jan. 14.
Jaden Denman scored third at 145 with a 9-8 decision win in the third-place match over Mason Duerwachter. Denman also scored a pinfall (0:41) over Keagen Schuppener, a pinfall (0:54) over Dominick Hyatt and lost by pinfall (4:58) to Jack Dubach.
Dominick Hyatt also wrestled for MGM at 145, taking eight place. Hyatt pinned (1:33) Connor Docken, lost by pinfall (0:54) to Jaden Denman, was pinned (1:16) by Evan Stevenson and lost the seventh-place match by pinfall (1:46) to Grayson Hren.
Nick Gallagher scored seventh at 182. Gallagher won by pinfall (3:52) against Cohen Schmidt, lost by pinfall (2:00) to Johnny Botsch, lost a 9-1 decision to Jacob Van Duser but won the seventh-place match by pinfall (1:47) over Ian Spoke.
Brevid Roth wrestled eighth at 220, losing the seventh-place match by pinfall (1:07) against Austin Fuchs. Roth won a 10-8 decision over Silas Hartz, lost a 9-0 decision to Thomas Perra and lost a 9-6 decision to Elliott Tuinstra.
Chaston Dotzauer finished ninth at 106. Dotzauer was pinned (1:28) by Haakon Peterson, but in the consolation bracket, Dotzuer pinned (0:33) Xavier Buck and won the ninth-place match with a 15-7 major decision against Winton Glewen.
Austin Nickels scored 10th at 120. Nickels lost a 9-7 sudden victory to Alex Konlock, but pinned (3:14) Owen Koele and won a 16-0 technical fall against Jaden Liestiko. Nickels lost the ninth-place match in an 8-4 decision to Chase Desmore.
Joel Karls finished 12th at 152. Karls lost a 14-3 major decision to Taylor Joseph, won by pinfall (0:38) against Tony Omosebi, lost a 7-3 decision to Braxton Weisenburger and lost the 11th-place match by pinfall (3:13) to Christian Schuh.
Quran Dunne-Morgan took 13th at 126. Dunne-Morgan was pinned (3:45) by Ian Carlo Valdes Trejo and was pinned (5:10) by Owen Kelm.
Murphy Munson wrestled 14th at 160. Munson lost by pinfall (1:00) to Kylar Clemens, was pinned (1:21) by Joe Rufenacht and lost the 13th-place match by pinfall (5:06) to Michael Zulkoski.
Stoughton 47, MGM 33
The Monona Grove/McFarland wrestling program scored four pinfalls against Stoughton on Thursday, Jan. 13 at Stoughton High School.
Blare Wood pinned (2:19) William Hollister at 138, Luke Rux pinned (2:20) Brandon Hohl at 170, Kaleo Cardoso pinned (5:00) Gabe Schneider at 113 and Austin Nickels pinned (1:33) Lukas Hartberg at 120.
MGM also scored two other wins with Nick Gallagher winning a 6-2 decision against Gatlin Empey and Chaston Dotzauer scored a forfeit win at 106.
For Stoughton, Cole Sarbacker pinned (1:38) Jaden Denman at 145, Ethan Soderbloom pinned (1:33) Joel Karls at 152 and Danil Kostetskyi pinned (0:28) Tiesto Noun-Haas at 160.
Joseph Wahlin pinned (2:47) Grant Arcand at 195, Beckett Spilde pinned (1:17) Brevid Roth at 220, Victor Rivera pinned (1:21) Quran Dunne-Morgan at 126 and Chance Suddeth won a 15-0 technical fall over Xavier Denman. Stoughton also scored a forfeit at 285.