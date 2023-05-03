hot Ryan Ertel finishes top-five at Edgerton; McFarland boys golf ties for third By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email May 3, 2023 May 3, 2023 Updated 45 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Junior Ryan Ertel finished in the top-five at the Rock Valley Conference mini-meet held at the Towne Country Club in Edgerton on Tuesday, May 2. McFarland boys golf fourth at PlattevilleErtel scored a 41 to finish in fifth place, six strokes behind Edgerton’s Cameron Lee, who earned medalist honors with a 36. Nikkia Kohn to take over number one spot as McFarland girls golf looks to fill gaps from graduation and injuriesThe Spartans finished tied for third with Brodhead with a score of 183. Freshman Easton Padgett tied for 12th overall with a 45. Courtney Davis scores hat trick in a McFarland girls soccer victory over WhitewaterJunior Alexander Hawkins shot a 48, and freshman Addison Pennekamp carded a 49. Sophomore Tate Eccles scored a 51, which was not used in the team tally. Bliffert Lumber merges with Chase Lumber CompanyEdgerton won the event by 31 strokes with a score of 151. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mcfarland Boys Golf csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now McFarland track: 4x100 relay boys team breaks 37-year old school record at Fort Atkinson McFarland student cites racist covenant in proposed renaming of Elvehjem Primary School McFarland High School presents ‘Clue’ April 21-23, 28-30 McFarland baseball wins fifth straight game after wins against Whitewater and Lake Mills Stella Blau scores twice; McFarland girls soccer shuts out East Troy Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!