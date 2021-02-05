The McFarland High School boys’ basketball team’s Feb. 2 contest at Big Foot was like two different games. In the first half, the Spartans were in control and led by 10 points at the half. The second half belonged to the Chiefs, who nearly pulled off the comeback. But at the buzzer, McFarland took 64-63 victory. The Spartans executed on offense and defense in the first 18 minutes of the game, according to Head Coach Jeff Meinholdt. “Our defense was causing some confusion on offense for Big Foot. We took them out of their typical man offense and forced them into some situations they were not prepared for, and it benefited us,” Meinholdt said. “Our guys were playmakers with solid rotations, on ball pressure, contested shots. We then were able to convert some turnovers into points on the offensive end.” Things changed in the second half as the Chiefs crawled out of its first-half hole and outscored the Spartans 40-31. “We didn't rotate quick enough and our communication was lacking a bit,” Meinholdt said. “When we don't do those things, it puts a lot of pressure on help defenders and it gets us in some trouble.” However, led by senior Jackson Werwinski’s 12 second-half points, the Spartans were able to hold off Big Foot. Meinholdt applauded the team for not pressing the panic button. “Our guys stayed poised and never let Big Foot get the lead,” he said. “This is a very coachable group and their in-game adjustments have been great so far.” Werwinski led the Spartans with 24 points including two shots from the arc, both in the second half. He has been a starter for three years, and Meinholdt said he has evolved into a great player. “He gets our defense set, runs our offense, and leads by example in practice and in games,” Meinholdt said. “Each year, he's shown improvement on the offensive end, and this year, he's really taken it to another level.” Dadon Gillen and Pete Pavelec both scored 10 points for McFarland, which hit four 3-point shots and made 14 of 23 from the foul line. Big Foot’s leading scorer Gus Foster led his team with 29 points, and teammate Tyler Wilson scored 14. The Chiefs were 11 of 18 from the line and hit six shots from the arc.
hot
MCFARLAND BOYS BASKETBALL
Spartans hang on to beat Big Foot
Trending Now
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.