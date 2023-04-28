hot Stella Blau scores twice; McFarland girls soccer shuts out East Troy By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Apr 28, 2023 23 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The McFarland girls soccer team rolled to a 5-0 victory over East Troy on Thursday, April 27 at East Troy High School. Ella Wepking hits two home runs; Brynne Bieri records 15 strikeouts in a McFarland softball win over WhitewaterJunior Stella Blau scored twice for the Spartans, unassisted on both goals. Freshman Catherine Kelley scored off an assist from junior Courtney Davis. Two McFarland middle school teams advance to Mega Math MeetDavis also scored for the Spartans, unassisted. Junior Elise Freeman scored off an assist from junior Lucia Matenaer. People power volunteer clean-up efforts in McFarlandMcFarland is 5-3-2 overall and is in first place in the Rock Valley Conference with a record of 3-0. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mcfarland Girls Soccer csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now McFarland student cites racist covenant in proposed renaming of Elvehjem Primary School Dylan Schaefer pitches complete game as McFarland baseball gets past Big Foot Rachel Kuehl wins four events, McFarland track and field wins 19 events at McFarland Tri McFarland boys golf ties for third at Rock Valley Conference meet in Big Foot McFarland High School presents ‘Clue’ April 21-23, 28-30 Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!