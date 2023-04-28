The McFarland girls soccer team rolled to a 5-0 victory over East Troy on Thursday, April 27 at East Troy High School.

Junior Stella Blau scored twice for the Spartans, unassisted on both goals. Freshman Catherine Kelley scored off an assist from junior Courtney Davis.

