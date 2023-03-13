hot GIRLS HOCKEY Stoughton Icebergs: Aven Gruner named to all-conference team By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Mar 13, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Senior goalie Aven Gruner of Stoughton was named as an honorable mention on the Badger All-Conference girls hockey team. Andrew Kelley makes six 3's; Spartan barrage from 3 gives McFarland boys basketball its first regional title since 2014 Aubrey Smith's last-second putback gives Monona Grove girls basketball its first regional title win since 2015 with a victory over DeForestGruner recorded 1,054 saves for the Icebergs, tallying a 92% save rate. Gruner recorded a shutout against Beaver Dam in a 1-0 win for the Icebergs. In the win, Gruner stopped 24 shots. Stoughton Icebergs defeat Beaver Dam, lose to Viroqua and Rock County Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Stoughton Icebergs csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now McFarland girls basketball gives Notre Dame everything it could handle in state semifinal loss Girls State Basketball Preview: McFarland girls basketball looking to keep 16-game winning steak going to championship Saturday McFarland boys basketball leaves it all on the floor in sectional final loss to Whitnall Aidan Chislom and Dadon Gillen record double-doubles; McFarland boys basketball one win away from state after win against Stoughton McFarland girls basketball punches ticket to state with win over Union Grove Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!