Senior goalie Aven Gruner of Stoughton was named as an honorable mention on the Badger All-Conference girls hockey team.

Andrew Kelley makes six 3's; Spartan barrage from 3 gives McFarland boys basketball its first regional title since 2014
Aubrey Smith's last-second putback gives Monona Grove girls basketball its first regional title win since 2015 with a victory over DeForest

Gruner recorded 1,054 saves for the Icebergs, tallying a 92% save rate. Gruner recorded a shutout against Beaver Dam in a 1-0 win for the Icebergs. In the win, Gruner stopped 24 shots.

Stoughton Icebergs defeat Beaver Dam, lose to Viroqua and Rock County

Tags