Senior Ainsley Sailing scored the lone goal for the Icebergs in a 5-1 loss to the University School of Milwaukee on Friday, Feb. 10 at the Mandt Community Center.

Sailing scored unassisted in the first period. Charlotte Fetherston scored a hat trick for the University School, while Lily Valimont and Delia Narrai also scored.

