hot Stoughton Icebergs defeated by University School of Milwaukee By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Feb 11, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Senior Ainsley Sailing scored the lone goal for the Icebergs in a 5-1 loss to the University School of Milwaukee on Friday, Feb. 10 at the Mandt Community Center. Stoughton Icebergs defeated by CyclonesSailing scored unassisted in the first period. Charlotte Fetherston scored a hat trick for the University School, while Lily Valimont and Delia Narrai also scored. Stoughton Icebergs defeated by Rock County FuryIn net for Stoughton, senior goalie Aven Gruner recorded 50 saves. Addy Milota named an honorable mention on the Badger All-Conference teamStoughton (4-18 overall) will face the Rock County Fury (8-14) in the first round of the playoffs at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16 at the Telfer Pavilion and Edwards Ice Arena in Beloit. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Stoughton Icebergs csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now McFarland boys swim sets two new pool records, winning five events to take first at Badger-West Conference Championships Four Spartans reach double figures as McFarland boys basketball gets past Oregon in high-scoring affair McFarland girls basketball runs away with win over Clinton DEI debates continue in McFarland as department heads give input Teagan Mallegni scores 28; McFarland girls basketball wins against Edgewood Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!