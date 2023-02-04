hot Stoughton Icebergs shutout Beaver Dam to earn win By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Feb 4, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Stoughton Icebergs picked up a 1-0 win over Beaver Dam on Thursday, Jan. 2 at the Beaver Dam Ice Arena. Stoughton Icebergs defeated by Rock County FuryAinsley Sailing of Oregon scored the deciding goal in the first period, off assists from Jenna Klonsinski of Monona Grove and Lexi Bishop of Lodi. Monona Antique Mall reopening in new locationGoalie Aven Grunner of Stoughton stopped 24 shots to preserve the shutout. Alexa Disch scores in Stoughton Icebergs loss to Viroqua; Icebergs also defeated by Madison MetroBeaver Dam recorded 24 shots, while Stoughton attempted 12 shots.Stoughton is 4-15 on the season and 2-9 in the Badger Conference. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Stoughton Icebergs csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Brynne Bieri, Rowan Wagner, Cooper Kennedy, Dadon Gillen, Kyle Kussow, Keats Dyslin and Paul Morris sign letters of intent to play college sports McFarland boys basketball blows out Edgewood, have won nine straight contests Adrienne Kirch and Brynn Kirch each score 17 points; McFarland girls basketball earns win over Brodhead Herald Ind. Senior News Feb. 2 - Feb. 8 McFarland boys basketball defeated by Evansville Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Madison Newspapers Bulletin