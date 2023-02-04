The Stoughton Icebergs picked up a 1-0 win over Beaver Dam on Thursday, Jan. 2 at the Beaver Dam Ice Arena.

Ainsley Sailing of Oregon scored the deciding goal in the first period, off assists from Jenna Klonsinski of Monona Grove and Lexi Bishop of Lodi.

