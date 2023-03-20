“All of them competed in some awesome games this year, and have proven why they deserve to be named all-conference,” said McFarland head coach Sara Mallegni. “Each stepped up and worked hard all season, getting better each game. They all played together in a way that gave their teammates the opportunity to do what they do best.”
Junior Teagan Mallegni was voted “Player of the Year” by the conference for the second season in a row. For the third straight season, Mallegni was voted on the all-state team, earning a spot on the Division 2 All-State first team.
Mallegni averaged 24.5 points per game, 11.9 rebounds per game and 4.8 assists per game, leading the conference in all three categories. Mallegni, who scored a season-high 40 points against Sun Prairie West, scored 710 points this season and has scored 1,705 points so far in her career.
Brynn Kirch averaged 8.6 points per game, grabbed 90 rebounds and recorded 50 steals. The junior guard scored a season-high 22 points against Mount Horeb.
Adrienne Kirch finished second on the team with 11.3 points per game, 80 total assists and 19 blocks. The Edgewood commit scored a season-high 20 points against Sun Prairie West and scored 821 points in her four years on varsity.
Juniors Elise Freeman and Hailey Testolin were named honorable mentions.
Freeman averaged six points per game, shot 39% from three and scored a season-high 12 points against Evansville. Testolin averaged 3.6 points per game, grabbed 78 rebounds and scored a season-high nine points against Clinton.
“The commitment to the team was demonstrated by all of our players this season was tremendous, and the success of one, is the success of all,” said Mallegni. “None of this is possible without every person on the team accepting and performing their role to the best of their abilities.”
Coach Mallegni was named “Coach of the Year” by the Rock Valley Conference.
“That is such a nice honor, but one that only happens when everyone is on the same page and working toward the same goal,” said Mallegni. “We have an amazing group of players, coaches, managers, families, and fans that make it all work. To me, that is what this award celebrates.”