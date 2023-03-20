Six McFarland girls basketball players, who were critical to the Spartans’ state run, were named to the Rock Valley All-Conference Team.

McFarland girls basketball gives Notre Dame everything it could handle in state semifinal loss
Teagan Mallegni
Buy Now

Junior Teagan Mallegni goes up for a layup against Edgerton. Mallegni was named "Player of the Year" by the Rock Valley Conference and was named to the Division 2 All-State Team. 

“All of them competed in some awesome games this year, and have proven why they deserve to be named all-conference,” said McFarland head coach Sara Mallegni. “Each stepped up and worked hard all season, getting better each game. They all played together in a way that gave their teammates the opportunity to do what they do best.”

McFarland girls basketball takes lead in conference race after win against Edgerton
Teagan Mallegni reaches 1,000 points scored in a McFarland girls basketball win over Whitewater
Girls State Basketball Preview: McFarland girls basketball looking to keep 16-game winning steak going to championship Saturday
Ava Dean
Buy Now

Junior Ava Dean fights through a double team against Whitewater. Dean was named to the Rock Valley All-Conference second team. 
McFarland girls basketball claims regional championship with win over Reedsburg
Brynn Kirch
Buy Now

Junior Brynn Kirch drives to the basket against Edgerton. Kirch was named to the Rock Valley All-Conference second team. 
Adrienne Kirch
Buy Now

Senior Adrienne Kirch attempts a 3-pointer against Edgerton. Kirch was named to the Rock Valley All-Conference second team. 
McFarland girls basketball bested by Sun Prairie West in double overtime
Elise Freeman
Buy Now

Elise Freeman keeps the ball inbounds against Whitewater. Freeman was named as an honorable mention on the all-conference team. 
Hailey Testolin
Buy Now

Junior Hailey Testolin attempts a 3-pointer against Reedsburg. Testolin was named to the all-conference team as an honorable mention. 
McFarland girls basketball hangs on to beat Monona Grove; one win away from state

Tags